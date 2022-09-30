Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.

There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 1.9 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 700,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also announced that donations have poured in to the Florida Disaster Fund, surpassing $10 million in just 24 hours of being activated. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

The Federal Government has also added the following counties to the major disaster declaration, meaning they will receive individual assistance and category A (debris removal) funding at 100% for 30 days: Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk.

The state website for reporting missing persons related to Hurricane Ian is http://missing.fl.gov. If you need to report a missing person, fill out the form on behalf of “Someone Else.” You can also fill out the form on behalf of yourself if communications are limited.

State preparation and response efforts include:

Search and Rescue

There are 8 USAR teams with more than 800 team members performing search and rescue.

Florida National Guard members are conducting Liaison missions in 20 counties to support and coordinate emergency response missions and requests in those counties.

Florida National Guard engineering resources were deployed to assist with route clearance in Pinellas and Lee Counties.

Florida National Guard began executing security missions throughout southwest Florida, including curfew enforcement (Sarasota), checkpoint and access control (Pinellas), and site security (Lee).

The Missouri Task Force 1 Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance (DSAR) Team is deploying to Florida through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to support urban search and rescue efforts and incident assessment.

A Florida Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team deployed to Central Florida to support state USAR Task Forces and incident assessment.

The National Guard and the Coast Guard are landing helicopters on barrier islands to perform search and rescue.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, a total of 5,000 Florida Guardsmen have been activated to State Active Duty for Hurricane Ian response operations. Up to 2,000 Guardsmen from neighboring states are also activated to assist.

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

FDEM has compiled a Shelter in Place Survey to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian. We are asking all individuals in the impact area of Hurricane Ian that made the decision to shelter in place to complete the survey. Please visit FloridaDisaster.org/Report to find the Shelter in Place Survey.

FDEM has activated the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) to provide an additional resource for Floridians to receive up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian. Residents and visitors can call this toll-free hotline at 1-800-342-3557 .

. FDEM Recovery staff staged ahead of the storm are beginning rapid damage assessments in Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties to expedite available federal assistance for disaster recovery.

FDEM has six active fuel depots and is staging an additional four fuel depots today throughout Central and Southwest Florida to ensure first responders have the fuel they need to conduct search and rescue operations.

FDEM Liaisons have been deployed to county EOCs in Brevard, Charlotte, Dixie, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Pinellas, Sarasota and Seminole counties.

At the direction of FDEM Director and State Coordinating Officer Kevin Guthrie, Incident Management Teams (IMT) from Ohio and Colorado are on-scene to ensure additional support for response and recovery efforts after the storm.

FDEM is deploying several hundred shelter support staff to address staffing needs in counties that have opened their Special Needs hurricane shelters. Currently, more than 200 public shelters are open and available to impacted residents, with more than 50 of these being Special Needs Shelters.

FDEM is leading the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) for the Hurricane Ian response, with more than 350 SERT members staffing the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

FDEM has received more than 2,000 resource requests for Hurricane Ian and fulfilled. Over 1,700 of these requests are currently being processed and are either en route or being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators and water pumps.

FDEM is mobilizing pet food and supplies for displaced pets in Charlotte County, including: dry and canned dog food, dry and canned cat food, cat litter, disposable pet bowls and disposable leashes.

FDEM is deploying the following resources for distribution to impacted areas: More than 4,000 gallons of diesel to Lee County to power water plants that provide water to nearby hospitals Drone teams to assess flooded areas 500 traffic barrels to Charlotte County to safely modify traffic patterns More than 400 bottles of oxygen to Charlotte County. 255 ambulances 200 trucks of food, water and ice 200 large generators 2 full service mechanical shops 500,000 tarps 375 kits for parents of infants and toddlers with critical supplies that will last for 10 days each Four mobile triage units to Miami-Dade County. Five truckloads of blankets and five truckloads of cots to support displaced residents. FDEM is currently coordinating the provision of meals for first responders staged in Orange County.

FDEM is in constant communication with all 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate recovery actions and needed resources as communities experience storm impacts.

Power

There are currently 1.9 million people without power.

More than 700,000 accounts have already been restored in Southwest Florida, including 92,000 in Sarasota County, 96,000 in Hillsborough County, 43,000 in Manatee County, 43,000 in Lee County, 59,000 in Collier County, and 17,000 in Charlotte County.

For a full report on current outages, click here.

42,000 linemen from utilities across the state are working 24/7 to restore power.

125 Florida Highway Patrol are transporting utility crews.

Health and Human Services

To support hospitals in Lee County without potable water, Florida is shuttling 1.2 million gallons of water on 20 trucks from Lakeland to Fort Myers.

AHCA has activated reporting in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS) and is requesting all health care providers report their census, available beds, evacuation status and generator status information. This information allows AHCA to assist health care providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power.

DOH and AHCA’s Patient Movement Mission has evacuated roughly 8,489 patients from 198 health care facilities in areas of Hurricane Ian’s path. The Department continues to assess and support any additional necessary evacuations.

This mission also supports the evacuation of nearly 9,000 patients and residents from more than 200 health care facilities.

Nearly 400 ambulances, paratransit busses, and support vehicles are responding to areas of anticipated landfall.

The Agency sent a Medicaid Provider Alert outlining Key Medicaid Information for Fee-For-Service and Managed Care Providers during Hurricane Ian, this can be found here.

AHCA has activated the Emergency Patient Look-Up System (E-PLUS). Special needs shelters for 16 counties are able to utilize the system to retrieve patient medical records. E-PLUS is also available to assist medical providers and emergency response personnel with locating missing or displaced persons after the storm.

The State Surgeon General has signed a letter to allow staff of the Department and Agency for Health Care Administration to travel past curfews across state lines to conduct any necessary health and safety actions, this can be found here.

AHCA has identified Home Medical Equipment providers that can assist with supplying oxygen supplies to Special Needs Shelters.

The Agency partnered with Florida Health Care Association and Florida Hospital Association to initiate statewide calls with long term care facilities and hospitals.

As of today, 100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.

The state has been monitoring several healthcare facilities on generator power, two healthcare facilities are in the process of evacuating.

400 additional nurses are moving into southwest Florida to assist.

117 health care facilities have had power restored since the onset of the event and 282 facilities are currently waiting on power restoration.

Secretary Simone Marstiller has signed Emergency Order 22-001 suspending statutes of rules pertaining to level 2 background screening made necessary by Hurricane Ian. This allows health care facilities to deploy out of state health care workers to the same roles in Florida during the emergency. This can be found here.

APD is doing a preliminary damage assessment of all APD-licensed group homes in the affected areas.

APD is reaching out to the Qualified Organizations in the impacted areas to ensure the health and safety of Waiver Support Coordinators and clients.

APD is gathering unmet needs information from partner organizations and providers and working with the proper authorities to resolve the issues.

20 APD-licensed group homes that originally evacuated have returned back to their homes.

DOEA CARES Assessors are being deployed to serve in special needs shelters as requested through the Emergency Operations Center.

The Office of Public and Professional Guardians is checking in with public guardian offices to ensure wards are safe and needs are met.

Local agencies are assessing needs and impacts on the senior population served by the Department.

Agencies from unaffected areas are identifying staff that can be deployed to impacted areas.

The Elder Helpline, 1-800-96-ELDER, is still active during business hours, and after hours/weekend calls are being returned the following business day. Seniors may call for assistance with non-emergency needs.

The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas County and the Senior Connection Center, serving Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, have initiated post-storm calls to clients to identify unmet needs.

Some Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida service providers and staff are without power and still assessing operability to reopen services in Sarasota, Collier, and Glades counties.

Several thousand shelf stable meals will be delivered this weekend to Pasco and Pinellas county for seniors; currently assessing needs with SW Florida for additional meals.

Alliance for Aging staff in Monroe county will be doing well checks on Friday for clients in the lower Keys area who were in flood zones.

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations through October 1: C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department North Pinellas VA Clinic Naples VA Clinic Lee County VA Clinic Port Charlotte VA Clinic St. Petersburg VA Clinic Sarasota VA Clinic Bradenton VA Clinic Sebring VA Clinic

The Orlando VA Healthcare System will close the following locations through October 1: Clermont VA Clinic Deltona VA Clinic Kissimmee VA Clinic Lake Baldwin VA Clinic Palm Bay VA Clinic Port Orange VA Clinic Tavares VA Clinic Viera VA Clinic West Pavilion VA Clinic Daytona Beach VA Clinic

The Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte is operational. Residents and staff are safe and well. The Veterans’ Home is operating on generator power.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced health care facility closures in Florida for Friday, Sept. 30. For details, visit https://www.floridavets.org/news/. For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinics in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Middleburg are closed Friday, Sept. 30. Other facilities in the North Florida/South Georgia VA Healthcare System are closed to in-patient appointments today but are conducting virtual appointments.

DOH has partnered with Volunteer Florida to develop an online portal for health care practitioners who wish to volunteer their expertise, skills, and experience in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

DOH and AHCA’s Patient Movement Mission has evacuated roughly 8,246 patients from 201 health care facilities in areas of Hurricane Ian’s path. The Department continues to assess and support any additional necessary evacuations.

DOH has deployed 5 teams of 2 to conduct nursing home facility assessments, in support of AHCA, to Lee, Charlotte, Collier, and Sarasota counties. Lee county assessments were completed on Thursday. The assessments for the remaining facilities are ongoing.

DOH’s Marion County Health Officer/Interim Deputy Secretary for County Health Systems has been deployed to Charlotte, Lee, Highlands, and Sarasota counties, to monitor public health status of communities alongside local county health officers. A second health officer has been deployed to assist in the public health response efforts in Citrus County.

DOH is monitoring calls to Florida Poison Control Information Network to evaluate the level of calls received and where the current needs exist and providing logistical guidance on areas that need additional support.

Boil Water Notices have been issued for 16 areas, over 11 counties, following the impacts from Hurricane Ian. DOH continues to monitor and maintain a comprehensive statewide list of notices for residents to access online.

DOH has deployed health advisories and resources to assist the public in identifying potential hazards that may be present following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Resources have been distributed to local communities and are available through social media channels and online.

DOH is supporting local 911 dispatch efforts by providing an additional 40 ambulances to local emergency county EMS providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 22-004 authorizing licensed health care professionals in good standing from out of state to practice in Florida for the duration of the EO. These professionals include: Physicians, Osteopathic Physicians, Physician Assistants, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians. In addition, the following licensed health care professionals are authorized to practice in Florida via Telehealth: Physicians, Osteopathic Physicians, Physician Assistants, and Advanced Practice Nurses. The EO can be found here.

The State Surgeon General has signed Emergency Order 22-001 waiving statutory procurement requirements to ensure DOH is able to deploy necessary action due to Hurricane Ian. This can be found here.

The State Surgeon General has signed a letter to allow staff of the Department and Agency for Health Care Administration to travel past curfews across state lines to conduct any necessary health and safety actions.

DOH has coordinated with the Office of Insurance Regulation to distribute an alert regarding permitted early prescription refills during a State of Emergency. This alert was sent to health insurers, managed care organizations, health entities, and licensed health care providers. The alert can be found here.

DOH has coordinated with Federal partners to support the deployment of nearly 100 individuals through various health and medical teams. These teams stand ready in Orlando, Atlanta, and Warner Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

DOH continues to coordinate across 67 county health departments on any necessary preparation resources, in coordination with county emergency managers.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has begun to conduct wellness checks on staff, youth and families in impacted areas, and where safe to do so, has begun to assess facilities for damage. DJJ will continue its post-storm recovery efforts which include the continued assessment of facilities for damage and post-storm clean-up.

DCF is partnering with its community based care lead agencies to contact all caregivers/foster families with dependent children in their home to assess needs and ensure safety.

DCF has opened two Family Resource Support Centers with staff on site, including Hope Navigators, behavioral health partners who specialize in disaster recovery response, and public benefit eligibility specialists to help individuals and families. More information can be found here: www.myflfamilies.com/frsc Locations include: New Port Richey and Tampa

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Thursday additional resources and flexibilities available in response to Hurricane Ian in the State of Florida. More information can be found at: CMS Announces Resources and Flexibilities to Assist with the Public Health Emergency in the State of Florida

Infrastructure

Cut and Toss Crews cleared 1,105 miles of state roadways. Continue to listen to local law enforcement and county officials for potential detours.

With the storm out of the state, work is beginning on the east coast as well.

FDOT bridge inspectors are inspecting bridges. 1,426 bridges have been inspected as 9 a.m.

106 bridges were identified as priorities for inspection in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties and all were inspected 9/29. All bridges west of I-75 in southwest Florida have been inspected as of 9/29. Crews will continue to inspect bridges east of I-75. Some bridges cannot be inspected immediately due to water levels.



Turnpike Service Plaza Closures

All Turnpike Service Plazas have reopened.

Turnpike Customer Service Call Center and Walk-in Offices are now open, except for in St. Pete.

Road and Bridges

Current Major Road and Bridge Closures. The list of closures as of 8:00 a.m., 9/30/22 is listed below. Up-to-date closures listed on FL511.com:

Brevard County Richy Road Southbound at US-1 Southbound – All lanes closed

DeSoto County SR-70 before and at SR-72 – All lanes closed, both directions SR-70 at CR-661 – Lane closed, both directions SR-72 East at SR-70 – All lanes closed US-17 at Welles Road – All lanes closed, both directions W Oak Street at Peace River – All lanes closed, both directions

Duval County Ocean Street at Minorcan Way – Lane closed, both directions

Flagler County SR-100 Eastbound at N. Central Avenue – All lanes closed SR-100 Eastbound at Robali Road SR-100 Westbound at US-1 – All lanes closed SR-100 Eastbound at Deen Road – Lane closed US-1 Southbound at Grand Reserve Drive – All lanes closed

Hardee County Florida Cracker Trail at CR-665 – Lane closed, both directions SR-64 at Parnell Road – All lanes closed, both directions SR-64 at Old Town Creek Road – Lane closed, both directions SR-64 at CR-663 – Lane closed, both directions US-17 at Bronco Drive – All lanes closed, both directions

Lee County Pine Island Road Bridge (SR-78/Pine Island Road at Matlacha Draw Bridge) Sanibel Causeway CR-865 at Broadway Channel – Lane closed, both directions Estero Boulevard at Broadway Channel – Lane closed, both directions

Manatee County Cortez Bridge John Ringling Causeway SR-64 at Kersey Road – Lane closed, both directions SR-64/Manatee Avenue East beyond East Bay Drive – All lanes closed SR-64/Manatee Avenue West beyond Martinique Drive – All lanes closed SR-70 Eastbound at Verna Road – Lane closed

Orange County E Robinson Street at N Eola Drive – All lanes closed, both directions Lee Road Westbound at Colfax Avenue – All lanes closed Orlando Avenue Southbound at Monroe Avenue – All lanes closed SR-423/John Young Parkway (before & beyond SR-50) – All lanes closed, both directions SR-434 Northbound at Maitland Crossing Way – All lanes closed SR 527/Orange Ave/Rosalind Ave (before & beyond Gore Street) – Off-ramp closed, all lanes closed SR-551/Goldenrod Road North at Nolton Way – Off-ramp closed, both directions SR-551/Goldenrod Road North at Sun Vista Way – Off-ramp closed, all lanes closed SR-552/Curry Ford Road East at Camelia Garden Drive – All lanes closed

Osceola County I-4 East at MM 65/Osceola Parkway – On-ramp closed I-4 East at MM 67/SR-536 – Off-ramp closed N Kenansville Road at Vickers Road – All lanes closed, both directions

Polk County 6 th Street Northbound at Mirror Terrace NW – All lanes closed Lucerne Park Road at Lucerne Loop – Lane closed, both directions SR-17 North before and beyond Hunt Brothers Road – All lanes closed SR-37 at SR-674 – Lane closed, both directions SR-544 West before and beyond US-27 – All lanes closed, both directions US-98 at Laurel Lane – Lane closed US-98 at US-17 – All lanes closed, both directions

Sarasota County John Ringling Causeway SR-776 North beyond Dearborn Street – All lanes closed SR-776 South beyond Old Englewood Road – All lanes closed SR-776 at N Elm Street – All lanes closed, both directions

Seminole County Oviedo Road at Walsh Street – Lane closed, both directions SR-419 at SR-434 Southbound – All lanes closed, both directions SR-426/Fairbanks Avenue/Aloma Avenue before Lake Jessup Avenue – All lanes closed, both directions SR 426/Fairbanks Avenue/Aloma Avenue East before Tuskawilla Road – All lanes closed

Volusia County Dunlawton Avenue at Halifax Drive – All lanes closed East International Speedway Boulevard Westbound at Central Parkway – All lanes closed East Orange Avenue Eastbound at S Beach Street – All lanes closed

Granada Boulevard Eastbound at Halifax River – All lanes closed I-95 Southbound at Exit 244/SR-442 – On-ramp closed Lytle Avenue Eastbound at Palmetto Street – All lanes closed Main Street Eastbound at S Halifax Avenue – All lanes closed Mason Avenue Westbound at Heineman Street – All lanes closed Mason Avenue at Tower Street – All lanes closed North Causeway Eastbound at Washington Street Ridgewood Avenue at 6 th Street – All lanes closed SR-421 Westbound at I-95 Southbound – All lanes closed SR-44 at Airport Road – All lanes closed, both directions SR-44/New York Avenue West at US-1 – All lanes closed Tomoka Farms Road at Pioneer Trail – All lanes closed, both directions US-1 Northbound at Brevard Volusia County Line – All lanes closed US-1 Southbound at Commonwealth Boulevard – All lanes closed US-92 Eastbound at I-4 Ramp Overpass – All lanes closed US-92 Westbound at Halifax River – All lanes closed



Ports

Ports that are currently closed: Port of St. Petersburg (estimated to reopen Saturday) Port of Fort Pierce (estimated to reopen Friday) Port Canaveral (estimated to reopen Friday) Port Fernandina (estimated to reopening unknown) JAXPORT (estimated to reopen Saturday) Port of Key West (estimated to reopen Thursday)

Ports that are open: Port of Palm Beach Port Tampa Bay (Open Landside only) Seaport Manatee (Open Landside only) Port Everglades PortMiami Port of Pensacola Port Panama City Port St. Joe

Fuel Terminals:

Port Everglades: Fuel terminals open. Vessel of 25k barrels received September 29 Offloading approximately 350k barrels gasoline and 20k barrels of diesel, and 13 vessels are in route

Port Tampa Bay: 7 days of fuel in tanks Tanker trucks are receiving fuel at terminals.

Port Manatee: Fuel deliveries have began September 29.

Port Canaveral: Awaiting damage assessment

Airports

Current status is listed below. While some facilities have scheduled closures, individual airlines may decide to cease flights earlier. Please go to your airline’s website for re-booking and other flight information. Daytona Beach International Airport – Closed Gainesville Regional Airport – Open Jacksonville International Airport – Open Melbourne Orlando International Airport – Closed Northeast Florida Regional Airport – Emergency Operations Only North Perry Airport- Closed Orlando International Airport – Emergency Operations Only. Closed to Commercial Service. Orlando Sanford International Airport- Emergency Operations Only Punta Gorda Airport – Closed Sarasota Bradenton International Airport- Emergency Operations Only Southwest Florida International Airport – Closed St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport – Open Tampa International Airport – Closed



Transit and Passenger Rail

Service Suspended: Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (to resume service on 10/1) LeeTran Sarasota County Area Transit Charlotte County Lynx (Central Florida/Orlando) Pasco County Votran Martin County Indian River County Gainesville Regional Transit System Ride Solution/Putnam Levy County Citrus County Nassau County St Johns County

Service Operating: Miami-Dade Transit Broward County Transit SunTran Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Citrus Connection (reduced schedule) Jacksonville Transportation Authority Manatee County Palm Tran Key West Transit Space Coast Area Transit Tri-Rail running regular service SunRail suspended Amtrak suspended



Mass Care

There currently more than 20,000 people in shelters across the state.

295 truckloads of food and water are on their way into affected areas, including 40 truckloads of ice headed to Central Florida.

Over 3.5 million meals and over 1.8 million gallons of bottled water are being deployed to impacted areas.

DCF released $235,351,849 in early SNAP benefits to a household population of approximately 773,579 people at risk of impact for Hurricane Ian. More information can be found here: ACCESS Florida – Florida Department of Children and Families (myflfamilies.com)

34 licensed group homes have been evacuated across the state.

DCF is hosting daily calls with Managing Entities and Community Based Care lead agencies to remain apprised of all storm updates.

DCF is ensuring all Mental Health Treatment Facilities and methadone treatment programs are prepared for the storm.

Florida Housing has ensured that all current listings are up to date in the event that families need to quickly relocate at www.FloridaHousingSearch.org.

Each SHIP office has an adopted disaster strategy that allows for assistance in the immediate aftermath of a declared disaster. Strategies may include temporary relocation and rental assistance, debris removal and short-term repairs to prevent further damage to the structure or to allow for occupancy until further repairs are made. Please contact your local office directly for more information: Local Government Information (floridahousing.org)

Law Enforcement

FHP has deployed a mobile command center to the State Emergency Operations Centers and southwest Florida to provide enhanced communication capabilities and additional resources.

More than 1,700 sworn FHP members are ready to assist with enhanced evacuation and response efforts.

FHP has activated 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts for more than 700 Troopers across Florida.

FHP has deployed approximately 151 of the 330 identified Quick Response Force troopers to affected areas to aid search and rescue efforts..

FHP is strategically utilizing high-water rescue vehicles to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has strategically using its fixed-wing aircraft to monitor traffic routes and to aid search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP has deployed its unmanned aerial vehicle teams to assist in search and rescue and damage assessment efforts.

FHP Regional Communications Centers are preparing to perform take-over services for other impacted FHP dispatch centers to ensure all state law enforcement officers continue to receive dispatch services.

FHP is providing liaisons to affected county emergency operations centers.

FHP encourages evacuating motorists to report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347).

FLHSMV is preparing 5 Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to deploy to provide no-fee driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, and vessel registrations and titles to impacted individuals.

FLHSMV driver license and motor vehicle service center closures can be found here.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 092422, which:

Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and

Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

15 FWC Special Operations Group officers from the Northeast Region have deployed with four-wheel drive vehicles and vessels to aid affected residents. These officers are currently performing public safety and emergency response missions as assigned by the SEOC in Charlotte, Collier, Hardee and Lee Counties.

9 FWC Special Operations Group officers from the North Central Region will deploy Friday morning with vessels and equipment to Volusia County to assist with response and recovery efforts.

78 FWC officers and 2 vehicle and vessel mechanics have deployed to the affected area with a full complement of four-wheel drive vehicles, vessels and response and recovery equipment and supplies.

FWC officers are currently performing public safety and emergency response missions as assigned by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Charlotte, Collier, Hardee and Lee Counties.

The FWC has deployed 1 mobile command trailer and 4 BERG units to provide communications and operational support to officers in the area while they respond to calls for assistance.

Officers assigned to the Tampa Bay Region, North Central and Northeast Regions of Florida are currently performing public safety and emergency response missions as assigned by the SEOC in their local areas.

25 FWC officers from the Northwest Region are standing by to augment the first wave of response units, with additional four-wheel drive vehicles, vessels, UTVs, ATVs and other equipment.

In addition to public safety missions, FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and reporting back on the damage.

FWC Aviation Section is providing the EOC with aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments.

FDLE regional support and logistics teams throughout the state are preparing to deploy personnel and equipment for a ready response to the aftermath of the storm. FDLE has started pre-staging equipment and mobile command posts at strategic locations. Teams with chainsaws, tarps, and other supplies are assembling.

Private Sector Support

Partners including Walmart and Publix have indicated that they are constantly bringing additional supplies into the state to restock inventory.

192 individuals participated on the ESF-18 private-sector to share critical updates with the DEO and ESF-18 team related to supply chain issues, emergency inventory issues, business closures, and exemplary efforts to assist impacted Floridians during this time.

T-Mobile has four Community Support Trucks loaded with supplies including chargers, charging cords and cell phones, as well as three wi-fi trailers with the ability to charge up to 80 phones each, along with Wi-Fi. These assets are staged just outside of the impact area and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so. Most T-Mobile customers are on plans with unlimited talk, text, and data, for those who aren’t, T-Mobile continues to offer unlimited talk, text, and data starting September 28 through October 3 for those most impacted by the storm. Text to Give opportunities are also available and the most updated information from T-Mobile can be found at https://www.t-mobile.com/news/community/hurricane-ian .

. Verizon residential and small business customers in affected ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian will have access to unlimited domestic Talk, Text & Data through October 4, 2022. Click here to see eligible zip codes . Verizon Wireless’ crisis response team will also provide free communications support to public safety agencies responding to the hurricane, setting up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other services.

. Verizon Wireless’ crisis response team will also provide free communications support to public safety agencies responding to the hurricane, setting up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other services. Publix has delivered more than 700 truckloads of water equal to almost a million cases, delivered more than 3 million pounds of ice, and is storing double inventory volumes. Prior to closing stores impacted by the storm, Publix donated perishable products to local police, firefighters, and emergency response teams, and also ensured that associates that work nearby and prepare these stores for the storm received donated product for themselves and their families. Publix associates have diligently taken care of their customers, communities, and each other.

AT&T is waiving talk, text, and data overage charges for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in 828 zip codes across Florida from September 28, 2022, through October 28, 2022, to keep customers connected. Additionally, AT&T is deploying additional backup power to our wireline facilities and refueling generators as needed.

Rosen Hotels and Resorts is activating their Florida Residents Distressed Rates to give Floridians a safe, affordable place to ride out Hurricane Ian. Evacuees can call 866-33-ROSEN (76736) to reserve a room.

VISIT Florida has activated the Emergency Accommodations Portal at Expedia.com/Florida , which is updated with the latest information on available listings.

, which is updated with the latest information on available listings. Comcast has opened Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Central, North and Southwest Florida, and the Panhandle for Xfinity customers and non-customers to stay connected during and after the storm. Details are available at Florida.Comcast.com/2022/09/27/comcast-opens-free-xfinity-wifi-hotspot-network-as-hurricane-ian-approaches/ .

. Lowe’s continues to have stores open in counties not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive storm and recovery-related products, such as generators, water, gas cans, sand, plywood, batteries, flashlights, and other materials. Additionally, 30 fuel trucks are staged at Lowe’s store locations for re-entry after the storm. Lowe’s is leveraging its vast supply chain network to bring much-needed response product into the state.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is getting the word out to lodging establishments to relax their pet policies and to share that there are still available hotels and other lodging available from Tallahassee to Pensacola and Palm Beach, Broward, and Dade.

Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) is in regular communication with seaport, rail, airport, fuel, and power providers to coordinate between public and private sector partners ensuring that assistance, goods, and services during and after the storm are being delivered.

UHaul is offering 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage at 43 Florida locations. Find additional information at www.uhaul.com/about/ listed under “Top Stories.”

listed under “Top Stories.” Uber, is offering round-trip rides to and from Southwest Florida shelter locations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Pasco, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Orange, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, and Osceola counties listed at www.FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare/Shelters . Riders can enter promotional code IANRELIEF in the app to redeem a free round-trip up to $30 each way. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida.

. Riders can enter promotional code IANRELIEF in the app to redeem a free round-trip up to $30 each way. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida. DEO is updating www.FloridaDisaster.biz with real-time information for business owners to prepare their businesses, families, and employees for Hurricane Ian.

DEO has alerted the statewide Community Action Agency (CAA) Network to initiate disaster preparedness activities following the Emergency Order.

DEO’s Secretary Dane Eagle distributed a memo on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, releasing $1.4 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistant Program (LIHEAP) set-aside emergency funding for use by LIHEAP providers across the state to support preparedness activities such as transportation and temporary housing to preserve health and safety.

DEO’s Rebuild Florida team continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and is preparing to remobilize their disaster recovery efforts following a safe passage after the storm.

CareerSource Florida is reaching out to assess needs at local workforce development board partners in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will be working closely with our partners at DEO to support recovery efforts and help connect affected residents with temporary employment and other recovery assistance.

The following local workforce development boards are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ian: CareerSource Gulf Coast – Gulf and Bay Co. centers CareerSource North Florida – Live Oak, Mayo and Madison centers CareerSource Florida Crown – Dixie and Columbia centers CareerSource Northeast Florida CareerSource North Central Florida CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion CareerSource Flagler Volusia CareerSource Brevard CareerSource Pinellas CareerSource Tampa Bay CareerSource Pasco Hernando CareerSource Polk CareerSource Suncoast CareerSource Heartland CareerSource Research Coase – Indian River and Martin centers CareerSource Southwest Florida

VISIT FLORIDA has activated its Emergency Accommodations Module on Expedia to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

VISIT FLORIDA is working with Expedia and their partners to encourage flexible pet policies and cancellation/change fees.

Enterprise Florida activated its Disaster Assistance page with a list of state and federal resources available for businesses to utilize in their mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery activities.

DEO’s Bureau of Economic Self-Sufficiency (BESS) team is actively engaging the Communication Action Agency (CAA) network executive leadership to assess their organization and staff safety status as well as county specific needs in their coverage areas.

DEO’s Rebuild Florida team will perform updated damage assessments beginning next week for active Irma projects in an effort to evaluate any new or subsequent damage from Hurricane Ian. Construction crews may benefit from an authorization letter or passage approval in order to enter and resume construction in Hurricane Ian-impacted areas.

Target is working quickly to ensure its team members are safe and is mobilizing its supply chain to fast-track critical supplies to Target stores. Target is also working with its team members, guests, and regional partners in the coming days to help ensure that all communities impacted by Hurricane Ian have the resources they need to support recovery and rebuilding.

The Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles has implemented special discounted rates for Floridians needing accommodations in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The resort welcomes pets under 40 pounds, and as a condo hotel, offers kitchens and laundry facilities in all of their rooms. To book a reservation, please call 866-976-0383 or use the following link: https://bit.ly/3E4sV0o

Charter Communications has opened Spectrum Out-of-Home WiFi access points in response to Hurricane Ian. Spectrum WiFi access points are typically found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas. A map of access points is available at spectrum.com/internet/wifi-access-points.

Anheuser-Busch has coordinated seven trucks – more than 360,000 cans – of emergency drinking water in response to Hurricane Ian.

The following businesses have committed to providing support for our first responders and volunteers. Culver’s Firehouse Subs Burger King Chick-fil-A 4 Rivers Smokehouse Anna Maria Oyster Bar Texas Roadhouse

Buc-ees is also giving away meals and soft drinks to first responders on their way to the area at their Daytona location through October 2.

Enterprise Florida activated its Disaster Assistance page with a list of state and federal resources available for businesses to utilize in their mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery activities.

Florida Department of Education (DOE)

DOE is working with all superintendents in the impacted areas to coordinate damage assessments and identify resources that will be needed to support these counties.

At the peak of the storm, 59 school districts were closed. 20 school districts have confirmed they will open either tomorrow or Monday.

Early Learning Coalitions have closed in the following counties: Bradford, Baker, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Martin, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Putnam, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia.

The Florida Department of Education is consistently updating its website with school district closures, as well as State University System and Florida College System Closures.

School districts, state colleges and universities are beginning to announce reopening dates as they assess conditions following Hurricane Ian. For the most up-to-date reopening information, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

For a full list of school district, university and college closures, visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

Nine Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks. Five of these teams are being deployed today to impacted areas. Other teams will be deployed as conditions allow and needs are identified.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order waiving permitting requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste, including storm debris.

DEP has also issued an Emergency Final Order to expedite necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems damaged by the storm.

Inspectors completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.

Hazardous Area Response Teams are preparing for potential assessment and deployment to impacted areas.

Initial outreach to confirm impacts to hazardous waste facilities has begun.

Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at impacted parks will be notified of their reservation status.

The department’s call center has now been activated to begin reaching out to drinking water and wastewater facilities to verify operational status of facilities that have not yet reported in and coordinate assistance as needed to ensure return of all facilities to operational status as soon as possible.

Telecommunications

100 portable cell phone towers have deployed into the area to support connectivity in Southwest Florida.

The Division of Telecommunications is engaged with law enforcement with aerial and drone assessments.

The Division of Telecommunications continues to work with telecom partners to ensure that the state’s communications networks have redundancies and remain operational for first responders to respond to Floridians during the recovery.

Licensing

DBPR Emergency Order 2022-01 extends the renewal deadline from September 30 or October 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022, for the following licenses:

Real Estate: Sales Associates, Broker Sales Associates, Brokers, Corporate Brokers, Partnerships, and Corporations and Branch Offices;

Alcoholic Beverages: Retail Vendors, Distributors, Manufacturers, Importers, Brokers, Sales Agents, and Passenger Common Carriers;

Drugs, Devices, and Cosmetics: Prescription Drug Wholesalers, Prescription Drug Wholesaler – Broker Only, Out-of-State Prescription Drug Wholesalers, and All Other DDC Licenses;

Hotels and Restaurants: Public Lodging Establishments, Vacation Rentals, Timeshare Projects, and Public Food Service Establishments; and

Community Association Managers.

Licenses renewed on or before October 31, 2022 shall be considered as timely renewals and will not be assessed any late fees.

DBPR Emergency Order 2022-01 also extends the deadline for the filing of monthly reports and returns by certain alcoholic beverage and tobacco license holders from October 10, 2022, to October 31, 2022. Additionally, the order suspends and tolls through October 31, 2022, all final orders reflecting final agency action and all time requirements and deadlines for filing responses outlined in agency orders.

DBPR Board Meeting cancellations and other updates can be found at http://myfloridalicense.com/emergency.

DBPR’s Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics is coordinating with wholesale distributors of prescription drugs and medical gases to provide information and support relating to exceptions for the emergency distribution of these critical supplies where needed.

Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR)

OIR issued Emergency Order 300997-22-EO in response to Hurricane Ian regarding the extension of grace periods, limitations on cancellations and nonrenewals, deemers and limitations on “use and file” filings. This Emergency Order is issued to protect the public health, safety and welfare of all Florida policyholders.

OIR instituted a data call for the purpose of collecting catastrophe claims data related to Hurricane Ian. OIR is requiring daily catastrophe claims reporting for Hurricane Ian starting Friday, September 30 to assist with determining the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s insurance industry. More information regarding catastrophe claims data and reporting is available here.

Resource Management

Department of Management Services (DMS) continues to support search and rescue efforts with aerial and drone assessments.

DMS continues with contracting for equipment from heavy equipment, chain saws and alternate care site supplies to support recovery efforts.

DMS continues to locate and secure agreements for staging areas within the area of recovery.

DMS continues to be engaged with our logistical partners to source and supply food and water being shipped into the effected area.

Department of State

Secretary of State Cord Byrd has issued Emergency Order 22-01 suspending the filing deadline for campaign finance reports contained in Section 106.01(1) and 106.0703(1) until Friday, October 7, 2022. The EO can be found here.

Office Closures

State facilities closed can be found at dms.myflorida.com/buildingclosures and the Florida DMS Emergency Information Hotline at 888-336-7345.

County health departments remain closed in 39 counties. DOH is actively on the ground assessing the impacts to facilities and reopening county health departments as conditions are safe to do so.

Players are encouraged to visit www.flalottery.com for the most up-to-date information regarding Lottery office closures.

