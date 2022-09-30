Submit Release
MerchSource Recalls Sharper Image Branded UV Sanitizing Portable Wand

Sharper Image UV Sanitizing Portable Wand

UV Sanitizing Portable Wand Recalled Due to Unsafe Levels of UV Radiation During Use

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MerchSource Recalls Sharper Image Branded UV Sanitizing Portable Wand Due to Unsafe Levels of UV Radiation

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Sharper Image UV Sanitizing Portable Wand

Hazard: Exposure to unsafe levels of UV radiation during use

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately discontinue use of the recalled product and contact MerchSource to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled product and instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:
MerchSource at 800-813-8762 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@merchsource.com (Subject: SHARPER IMAGE RECALL), or online at www.merchsource.com/recall or www.merchsource.com and click on the RECALL tab at the top right of the page for more information.

Description: The recall involves the Sharper Image UV Sanitizing Portable Wand. The Portable Wand is intended to sanitize surfaces using UV-C radiation emission.

Incidents/Injuries: There have been no reported incidents of unsafe levels of radiation exposure from consumers, but the FDA has determined that this product allows for the emission of ultraviolet (UV) electronic product radiation in excess of exposure limits recommended by the International Commission on Non-ionizing Radiation Protection. There have been no reported injuries.

Importer: MerchSource, LLC, of Irvine, California

Manufactured in: China

