Assessment of Washington’s Byrne-JAG funded Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is soliciting applications from consultants to lead a project to allow the agency, policymakers and other partners to better understand the work of the multi-jurisdictional task force (MJTF) program funded by Washington’s federal Byrne-JAG grant program.

Commerce is initiating this RFQQ to identify a Contractor to conduct an analysis of the historic and current structure, efforts, outcomes, and funding of the MJTFs, and to make recommendations on local, state and federal options for supporting task force operations or other evidenced-based practices to effectively prevent or address criminal activity and public safety. The project will specifically take into account the context of changing practices and policies in the law enforcement and criminal legal landscape in Washington and across the country.

Eligibility

This Request for Qualifications and Quotations (RFQQ) is an open, competitive process. As further described in the RFQQ, applicants will be considered based on expertise and demonstrated ability to conduct a project in the following areas:

Review and assessment of current operational scope of MJTFs across Washington state

Qualitative and quantitative research to include literature review, practitioner and stakeholder interviews, and national best practice analysis

Production of a comprehensive report and analysis including findings and recommendations

RFQQ Timeline

Questions and Answers September 30, 2022 – October 17, 2022

Proposals due: Monday, October 31, 2022, 5pm Pacific Time

Funding period: December 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Resources