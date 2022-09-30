Submit Release
I 89 northbound mm 6.6 Hartford VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Interstate 89 northbound in the area of mile marker 6.6 in Hartford will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

