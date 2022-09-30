EDUCATOR ALEXANDER NICOLAS FILES APPEAL IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY APPELLATE DIVISION
"Discrimination should not be tolerated and no one is above the law".”LANGHORNE,, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE APPEAL PROCESS HAS BEGUN. EDUCATOR ALEXANDER NICOLAS CONTINUES HIS LEGAL BATTLE WITH THE TRENTON BOARD OF EDUCATION AND FILES AN APPEAL AGAINST UNLAWFUL DISCRIMINATION
— Dr. Alexander Nicolas
Recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” (www.drsuave1.com) in the music world, who’s origin or descendant is from Panama City, Panama, by and through The Pro-Se process, filed a Complaint DOCKET NO. MER- L-1718-18 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ on 8/03/2018 with the Superior Court of Mercer County in New Jersey regarding unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, Unlawful Retaliation, etc.), filed an Appeal in the SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY APPELLATE DIVISION PO BOX 006 RICHARD J. HUGHES JUSTICE COMPLEX; Docket Number: A-004039-21.
Nicolas who has been employed with the school district for 28 years and has two out-of-state school principal certificates for (Florida and Pennsylvania) and all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005 was left with no other option but filed a lawsuit against the Trenton Board of Education in 2018 for Unlawful Discrimination. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
Nicolas filed his first Complaint in 2007, with the (EEOC) charge No. 530-2008-04019. The EEOC complaint was followed by concurrent filings made in 2008 with the NJ Federal Court in 2010 and transferred to filing NJ State Superior Court in 2011. On February 22, 2016, an agreement was reached or executed between the Trenton Board of Education and Nicolas. According to court documents, the agreement has been breached. Since filing all the appropriate paperwork the Discrimination continues to be intentional and unlawful. In his Court filings, Nicolas conveys that nothing has changed in regard to discrimination actions against him. The current legal battle Nicolas has encountered has been unreal and left him with no other option as he filed a Second Complaint, subsequently, The Trenton Board of Education continued to retaliate against him. As a result of all the unfair practices in the past and current. The second filing was under filed complaint No. 530-2017-03784 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September of 2017, NJ Federal Court, and transferring filing NJ State Superior Court on August 3, 2018. The current matter was awaiting a ruling from the judge which was in review for approximately 90 days or more. On 8/5/22 the judge ruled in favor of the school district leaving Nicolas with the option to appeal the current legal matter. On 8/26/22 Nicolas started or filed his appeal with the SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY APPELLATE DIVISION PO BOX 006 RICHARD J. HUGHES JUSTICE COMPLEX; Docket Number: A-004039-21.
This legal battle has been extended as Nicolas filed a Third Complaint that was recently filed on 2/8/22 and confirmed by the EEOC with the EEOC Charge Number: 524-2021-01722. Nicolas filed the third Complaint due to the continuation of the unlawful action or violation of the law by the Trenton Board of Education and its administrators in charge. The filing of the third claim was made in a timely manner in accordance with the EEOC timeline letter granted the right to suit within 90 days of said findings date 5/4/22. The Trenton Board of Education continues to engage in unfair hiring practices against Nicolas. The Trenton Board of Education School Board and its top administrators have been made aware of the situation. The new Complaint was filed on 7/30/22 Civil Action No. MER-L-1367-22.
The community has embraced Nicolas' fight for justice, which has been an ongoing battle as he recently filed a Third Complaint on 2/8/22 and was confirmed by the EEOC with the EEOC Charge Number: 524-2021-01722. The current legal matter has caused the community to show support for Nicolas. In his support during the rally, Rev. Jose Lopez who is the founder of Latino Minister of New Jersey for Justice, former Councilman at Large Manuel Segura who was the first Hispanic Councilman elected in the City of Trenton NJ, and former Councilman Alex Bethea for the City of Trenton NFormer Councilman Bethea is also a retired school administrator who worked for the Trenton Board of Education for 40 years were among the speakers that addressed the crowd in support of Nicolas on On August 4, 2021. There was a press conference and rally on the front steps of City Hall, 319 E. State St., Trenton, NJ.
After an oral argument that took place on 8/5/22, the ruling was made in favor of the Defendants of The Trenton Board of Education leaving Nicolas with no other option but to file an Appeal with the NJ Appellate Court of New Jersey Docket No. A-004039. In addition, Nicolas filed a third lawsuit on 8/4/22 Docket No. MER-L1367-22, with the Superior Court of Mercer County in New Jersey regarding (www.njcourts.gov): unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, and Unlawful Retaliation, etc.). The legal battle continues between Nicolas and the Trenton Board of Education.
Dr. Alexander Nicolas -Discrimination Up-date