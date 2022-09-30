U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled on U.S.1 for construction to widen the roadway and replace three bridges in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, October 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 between the Penndel/Business 1 and Neshaminy interchanges for paving. In the event of inclement weather, the lane closure will occur on Tuesday, October 4 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; and

Monday, October 3, through Thursday, October 6, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S.1 between the Neshaminy and Penndel/Business 1 interchanges for bridge construction.

Motorists also are reminded that the ramp to southbound U.S.1 from Rockhill Drive remains closed and detoured during bridge construction at the Neshaminy Interchange.

In addition, Old Lincoln Highway between the ramp to U.S.1 south at the Penndel/Business 1 interchange and Bristol Road that had been closed for reconstruction has reopened.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Rockhill Drive, the Neshaminy Creek, and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that will be completed this fall.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.



