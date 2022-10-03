Con Edison Wins 2022 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies announced today that Con Edison has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Con Edison has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.
The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.
Con Edison is recognized for its Enhanced Operational Processes Leveraging Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) initiative. This project developed innovative solutions that leverage the functionality of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve delivery of power to the customer.
“AEIC is delighted to honor Con Edison’s continuous embodiment of their core principles which include safety, operational excellence, and enhancing the customer experience,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.
The first solution the project developed is an Open Neutral Detection through AMI. By using a machine learning model, AMI can proactively identify open and defective neutrals and ground conditions on electric services in the field as well as customer premises.
Another project solution focused on Validating Service Restoration which utilizes AMI meters in the outage restoration process to validate outages that are considered restored. This approach does not rely as heavily on customer response and becomes more accurate as data drives the need for follow-up attention.
“Our smart meters have greatly improved our ability to fulfill our goal of safe, reliable service for customers while also helping us build a clean energy future,” said Patrick McHugh, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Electric Operations. “The meters give us more visibility into system conditions, so that we can avoid service problems and respond more quickly to outages that do occur. Our customers are able to get more information about their energy usage, allowing them to manage their consumption, save money, and reduce emissions.”
Con Edison representatives will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 6th at the 2022 AEIC Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. To see a full list of 2022 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
