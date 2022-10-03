Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,432 in the last 365 days.

Con Edison Wins 2022 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

AEIC's logo consists of a light bulb with green rays surround it. Underneath says "AEIC Est 1885"

AEIC logo in color

The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies announced today that Con Edison has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Con Edison has received one of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.

The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.

Con Edison is recognized for its Enhanced Operational Processes Leveraging Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) initiative. This project developed innovative solutions that leverage the functionality of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve delivery of power to the customer.

“AEIC is delighted to honor Con Edison’s continuous embodiment of their core principles which include safety, operational excellence, and enhancing the customer experience,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.

The first solution the project developed is an Open Neutral Detection through AMI. By using a machine learning model, AMI can proactively identify open and defective neutrals and ground conditions on electric services in the field as well as customer premises.

Another project solution focused on Validating Service Restoration which utilizes AMI meters in the outage restoration process to validate outages that are considered restored. This approach does not rely as heavily on customer response and becomes more accurate as data drives the need for follow-up attention.

“Our smart meters have greatly improved our ability to fulfill our goal of safe, reliable service for customers while also helping us build a clean energy future,” said Patrick McHugh, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Electric Operations. “The meters give us more visibility into system conditions, so that we can avoid service problems and respond more quickly to outages that do occur. Our customers are able to get more information about their energy usage, allowing them to manage their consumption, save money, and reduce emissions.”

Con Edison representatives will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 6th at the 2022 AEIC Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. To see a full list of 2022 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit
https://aeic.org/achievement-awards/.

About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers.

Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.

Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group on behalf of AEIC
+1 774-545-5142
kgould@strykermunleygroup.com

You just read:

Con Edison Wins 2022 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.