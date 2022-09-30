Expanded Edition of Avalon Worship Project Available Now
Upcoming High-Profile Appearances include TV Shows TBN's Huckabee, Daystar, and First Baptist Dallas, TXNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new expanded edition of the popular project, Avalon Worship, is now available.
Click here to listen to the expanded edition of Avalon Worship
The project released today, September 30, 2022, includes a total of sixteen tracks – eleven studio recording and five live recordings.
The talented worship ensemble will make high-profile appearances to support the release of the expanded offering including TBN's Huckabee, Daystar, along with First Baptist, Dallas, TX.
Recently, Avalon Worship led worship at the Experience Worship Conference in Orlando, FL, thrilling the audience and blessing hearts.
Long admired for show-stopping, mega-hits like "Testify To Love," "Can't Live A Day," and "Adonai," the American Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated pop vocal group surprised industry and fans alike when they announced their new name, new project and new musical direction – Avalon Worship.
Produced by Don Koch and released on Red Street Records, the project – Avalon Worship – reflects who they are as individuals as well as a worship collective.
The expanded edition of Avalon Worship includes both original recordings as well as worship covers of some of the most well-known songs sung in churches every weekend, all carried by the group's signature, powerhouse vocals.
Powerful and poignant, each track was handpicked to reflect a personal cry for God to draw near. More than a collection of songs, Avalon Worship is faith extending outward to be a blessing to all who hear it.
Produced by Don Koch and released on Red Street Records, the project is available now at all digital retailers.
ABOUT AVALON WORSHIP
Red Street Records artist, Avalon Worship, has been inspiring lives around the globe for years. When you hear the name Avalon, you may think of one or more of their number one hits like: "Adonai," "Can't Live a Day" or "Testify to Love" – just to name a few. However, there is much more to this dynamic vocal foursome than meets the eye. The collective desire of every member is to deliver a message of hope and ultimate love, freely offered from Jesus Christ, and to blatantly declare their devotion to Him through the words of every song they sing. This three time Grammy Nominated, American Music Award and Dove Award winning Christian artist is composed of Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer, and Dani Rocca.
ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS
Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2018. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.
CONNECT WITH RED STREET RECORDS:
https://www.redstreetrecords.com
Chloe Bussman
Conduit Media Solutions
email us here