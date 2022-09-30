GigaCloud Technology Now Offers Nationwide Last Mile & White Glove Delivery

Giga Cloud Logistics is the company's fulfillment and delivery branch

The company rounds out its robust fulfillment options

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 30th, GigaCloud Technology partnered with a high-quality last-mile and white glove provider to better service customers in the contiguous United States. The company focuses on connecting big and bulky product suppliers to retailers via its business-to-business (B2B) marketplace by providing an all-in-one platform solution. This announcement coincides with GigaCloud’s vision of reimagining global B2B by expanding its fulfillment network and delivering products to end-customers hassle-free.

The aim of this move is to broaden GigaCloud’s last-mile and white glove delivery, thus, expanding its value proposition to GigaCloud customers. This move consolidates multiple carriers into one and leverages the company’s economical rates for marketplace users. Combined with the Giga Cloud Logistics fleet that services California and the Tri-State area, the company is confident in its ability to serve white glove delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States.

This exciting service is headed by Aaron Murphy, the newly hired VP of Logistics. Murphy goes on to further states the importance of this deal, “we have strategically aligned ourselves with a partner carrier that can flex and adapt with GigaCloud’s needs. We believe this partnership will fill a void felt by many in the big and bulky environment and create value for our client base. We look forward to improving our leading position in the industry.”

U.S. President, Iman Schrock echoed Murphy’s enthusiasm on the deal, “We strive to continually increase our value proposition to large goods suppliers and resellers globally. There is no doubt that this is a big step for GigaCloud and the big and bulky market as a whole.”

This move further solidifies GigaCloud a as premier player in the B2B large-goods industry. Investments and partner alliances for both sourcing and fulfillment are key hallmarks for the company’s continued success in the big and bulky industry.