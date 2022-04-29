Submit Release
GigaCloud Technology Unveils Its New Shopify Marketplace Application

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 8th, 2022, GigaCloud Technology released GIGA, its own application on the Shopify Marketplace. This release demonstrates GigaCloud’s continual expansion of its eCommerce presence to facilitate user-friendly transactions and automation for platform resellers.

GigaCloud Technology owns and operates the GigaCloud B2B Marketplace, a multinational large-goods, business-to-business (B2B) platform that now holds over 16,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) throughout 14 warehouses in the United States alone.

With the expansion of eCommerce hosting platforms, there has been an increased demand for sourcing applications that allow seamless product integration and fulfillment options for many small eCommerce businesses. This is especially true for large-goods companies that have been traditionally left out of online development.

GIGA app development began last year, emphasizing a user-friendly interface and maintaining the same quality features of the GigaCloud B2B Marketplace. Differentiating itself from many marketplace apps, GIGA is completely free with no maximum order purchases or feature limitations.

The GIGA application gives users access to the entire GigaCloud Marketplace catalog while also allowing them to edit product images & descriptions provided by the Seller and import them to multiple Shopify stores. In addition, the GIGA app comes with benefits such as order synchronization and price & inventory updates to give users the option of near-complete automation.

GigaCloud Technology is confident that GIGA is a step in the right direction to better enable transactions between Marketplace Sellers and Buyers. Thus, assuring existing users that the company is exploring all possible avenues to help them grow their business and succeed in today’s market.

