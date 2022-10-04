Concora and Anchor Products Partner to Implement New Online Product Specification Experience
Anchor Products has partnered with Concora to provide customers with the online experience that meets their needs.
Our motto is 'Connections That Last', and we are dedicated to meeting the demands of each and every one of our customers and their rooftop securement needs”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the era of digital transformation continues to be adopted by the construction and building material industries, Concora holds its place as the bridge between manufacturers and their design community. Through a diverse selection of tools and services, Concora strives to provide an online user experience the construction design community wants with the analytics building product manufacturers need.
Concora is proud to announce a new partnership with Anchor Products.
In 2010, Anchor Products was founded with the vision to provide the industry's most secure and reliable rooftop attachments. They recognized that in order to meet their customers' needs, they would need to design a product that was both strong enough to hold heavy equipment and simple enough for the customer to use. The result was the U-Anchor—a seamless, non-penetrating solution that requires no drilling or other invasive methods of installation.
Since then, Anchor Products has grown into an industry leader for rooftop securement solutions. But their success is not just due to the quality of their products; it also comes from their commitment to their customers.
“We value our customers and their feedback so that we can continuously strive to create new ways to provide robust solutions for anchoring rooftop equipment,” noted Joel Stanley, Founder & CEO of Anchor Products. “Our motto is 'Connections That Last', and we are dedicated to meeting the demands of each and every one of our customers and their rooftop securement needs.”
Now Anchor Products is taking their online experience even further by partnering with Concora to implement their Anchor Products Design Studio, powered by Concora Spec. Spec empowers online visitors to easily find their desired products and accompanying technical documentation with minimal clicks, while supplying Anchor Products’ sales and marketing teams with the actionable data they need to secure more sales.
“We are excited to be partnering with Anchor Products for the development and implementation of their new Design Studio.” said Eric Snyder, CEO at Concora. “With our goal of improving the efficiency and quality of the digital experience of Anchor Products’ customers, we stand by their commitment to raising the standards of service and performance in their industry through building lifetime connections.”
About Concora:
Building product manufacturers choose Concora Spec to build a branded product library and drive more product specifications by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors, and designers
About Anchor Products:
Anchor Products manufactures and provides the most innovative attachments that offer unparalleled versatility to roofers, electrical contractors, plumbers, solar integrators, and every other trade that works on a roof. We are the smarter, stronger, and easier solution. The revolutionary U-Anchor created by Anchor Products are designed to meet any application you may encounter on a roof. They are tested and proven to positively secure your equipment in place while exceeding building codes, all while maintaining your roof’s warranty. Anchor Products. Connections That Last.
Joe Kaziow
Concora
