Route 19 & Interstate 70/79 Traffic Slowdowns Scheduled Sunday in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of short-term traffic slowdowns on Route 19 and Interstate 70/79 in South Strabane Township, Washington County.

Traffic slowdowns of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions of Route 19 and Interstate 70/79 between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday, October 2, weather permitting. Filming work will occur.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

