Germ-O-Guard to Supply Anti-viral/Anti-bacterial Materials for Makers in the DiY Crafting and Hobbyist Community
Germ-O-Guard Material can be custom cut to the exact size and shape needed using any home cutting machine
Self-adhesive material for home cutting machines lets anyone make custom germ-killing skins for touchscreens, phones, computer keyboards, light switches & more
We’re really excited to see what the DiY community does with this...home made protective skins for phones, tablets and laptops, custom cut doorbell button stickers and door handle stickers...”BOYNTON BEACH, FL, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germ-O-Guard has launched an innovative new product targeted towards the DiY crafting and hobbyist community with its Germ-O-Guard Protective Skins.
— Director of Marketing, Marc Edwards
Available in standard A3 and A4 sizes of 11.7 x 16.5 inches (297 x 420 mm) and 8.3 x 11.7 inches (210 x 297 mm) respectively, these transparent laminated PET sheets are made to be used in the home cutting machines popular with modern crafters, including models by Cricut, Silhouette and other leading manufacturers. Currently they can only be pre-ordered via Germ-O-Guard's crowdfunding campaign, but they will soon be offered through direct orders and retail outlets.
Germ-O-Guard Protective Skins employ nanotechnology to imbue the materials with self-sterilizing properties. Using the advanced VBFree deposition process, various materials can be coated with a layer of nano-silver which both blocks germs and actively eliminates them without the use of any chemicals which might be considered harmful or skin irritants. This layer is durable and enduring, allowing the materials to be wiped normally without losing their antiviral and antibacterial properties.
As a result, any DiY creations made with the protective skins are able to reduce germ transmission by constantly killing any that come into contact with their surfaces, making them safer to touch.
“We’re really excited to see what the DiY community does with this”, says Director of Marketing, Marc Edwards. “A few uses which we’re sure will be popular are home made protective skins for phones, tablets and laptops, custom cut doorbell button stickers and door handle stickers. The film is self-adhesive so once you’ve cut it to size you can put it on basically any surface that is frequently touched or item that is frequently handled, whether that be at home, your workplace – or your phone which you take absolutely everywhere with you. And because you are in control you can cut a skin for any device you have and not be limited just to the most popular models.”
Using a home cutting machine anyone can design or download a template for any phone, tablet or notebook computer they have, and their new skin will be cut and ready to apply in just a few minutes. These custom-made skins fit and adhere just as perfectly as commercially available ones that would be purchased in retail stores. The same approach can also be used by DiY enthusiasts to create custom sized surface protectors for any other frequently touched surfaces which would benefit from their germ-killing properties. Since the skin material is translucent it allows the original finish of the surfaces to show through, preserving their premium appearance and design. This means that the graphic designs and patterns which customers can select to get pre-printed on the materials blend in well and enhance the look of the surface rather than simply obscuring it.
“I think the importance of reducing germs on surfaces cannot be overstated”, adds Jensen Fong, Director of Operations. “Just think about it, you take your phone everywhere you go, and are constantly using it. Any germs that get onto your hands from opening a door or flipping a light switch then get transferred to your phone as you tap and swipe. Just imagine that happening all morning, and then you take your lunch break. Your phone is right there on the table with your food, and all those germs are there with it. You then send a message or check your email or social media while eating and the germs are back on those hands that you were careful to wash before you came to lunch, and then they end up on the food and in your mouth. But if you had our protective skins on your phone, your door handles, your light switches, then that chain of transmission can be disrupted.”
Germ-O-Guard also has a wide range of other products based around the same VBFree nano-silver technology. These include face masks for personal protection, protective skins already pre-cut to fit a wide range of popular electronic devices, as well as rolls of material suitable for adding antiviral and antibacterial protection to larger items or on a larger scale.
Germ-O-Guard is currently welcoming enquiries regarding bulk orders and businesses interested in pursuing commercial opportunities. The company has also embarked on an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to introduce their entire range of products to the market. Campaign supporters have the opportunity to preorder the products at specially discounted prices before they are available in retail stores. The campaign can be viewed at the following link:
https://links.germoguard.com/vbfree-diy-custom-skins-crowdfunding
Demonstration video - Creating home-made Germ-O-Guard custom anti-viral & anti-bacterial skins for light switches at home or in your office:
https://youtu.be/bkIKov9d2y4
Demonstration video - Creating home-made Germ-O-Guard custom protective skins for any device:
https://youtu.be/pi7RolwafSM
Demonstration video - Germ-O-Guard protective skins preserve the stylish appearance of premium devices:
https://youtu.be/qDdlsfs6jTo
For media and business enquiries, send email to enquiries@germoguard.com or visit http://www.germoguard.com
Marc Edwards
Germ-O-Guard
enquiries@germoguard.com
Creating home-made Germ-O-Guard custom protective skins for devices: