Germ-O-Guard seeking partnerships with device repair shops for anti-viral/anti-bacterial device protective skins

In addition to custom graphics, we also offer die cutting so the skins can be customized to suit particular device cases - each shop will have lots of flexibility in what it can offer to customers.” — Jensen Fong, Director of Operations

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, USA, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh on the heels of its crowdfunding campaign launch , Germ-O-Guard has announced discussions with phone repair shops in multiple territories with a view to making its of Germ-O-Guard Protective Skin products available to their customers.Germ-O-Guard Protective Skins employ nanotechnology to imbue the materials with self-sterilizing properties which have been evaluated and proven effective by independent laboratory testing . Using the advanced VBFree deposition process, various materials can be coated with a layer of nano-silver which both blocks germs and actively eliminates them without the use of any chemicals which might be considered harmful or skin irritants. This layer is durable and enduring, allowing the materials to be wiped normally without losing their antiviral and antibacterial properties, and it's effectiveness has been tested and provenSelf-adhesive protective skins have long been used on smartphones and tablets, primarily for the purpose of protecting the screens from cracking or shattering when they suffer from the inevitable falls that are an unavoidable part of being carried around at all times.With over 50 million broken phone screens being repaired every year in the United States alone, Germ-O-Guard believes the smartphone repair industry presents an enormous opportunity to engage with potential customers at a point where they are likely to have a high degree of interest in these products. Available in many different sizes, Germ-O-Guard's laminated PET protective skins are custom cut to fit the most popular models of smartphones and tablets. The self-adhesive, transparent protective skins are sold in pairs to cover the front and the rear of the devices, protecting both screen and body from the inevitable nicks and scratches that can also mar the finish.“Many of us can remember the sinking feeling that comes from picking up our fallen phone and turning it over only to see the cracks extending like a spider web all over the screen”, says Marc Edwards, Germ-O-Guard’s Director of Marketing. “Then of course next comes the realization that a screen protector probably would have prevented the damage, so it makes sense to have our product on offer at the point of repair when the customer is going to be most aware of their need for it. And not only do our protective skins protect the device screen and body from damage, they protect the user by actively killing 99% of viruses and bacteria that tend to accumulate on its surfaces. We are confident this added benefit will make our protective skins more appealing to consumers than other competing products."“Another great feature of our device skins is the selection of designs”, says Jensen Fong, Director of Operations. “There are a large number to choose from in different styles, so everyone is sure to find some that appeal to them. And we are able to offer custom graphics as well with logos or any other design or pattern that is needed. And since the skin material is translucent, it still allows the original finish of the surface to show through , making the graphics blend beautifully into the finish, enhancing it instead of obscuring it. In addition to custom graphics we also offer die cutting so the skins can be customized to suit particular device cases - each shop will have lots of flexibility in what it can offer to customers."Germ-O-Guard also has a wide range of other products based around the same VBFree nano-silver technology. These include face masks for personal protection as well as sheets and rolls of material which can be applied to protect desks and tables, work spaces, door handles, touch screens or any other frequently touched or handled surfaces which would benefit from antiviral and antibacterial protection. Furthermore, the material can also be used in automated cutting machines or manually cut by hand for custom DiY projects.Germ-O-Guard is currently welcoming enquiries regarding bulk orders and businesses interested in pursuing commercial opportunities. The company has also embarked on an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to introduce their entire range of products to the market. Campaign supporters have the opportunity to preorder the products at specially discounted prices before they are available in retail stores. The campaign can be viewed at the following link:Demonstration video - Germ-O-Guard protective skins preserve the stylish appearance of premium devices: https://youtu.be/qDdlsfs6jTo Demonstration video - Creating home-made Germ-O-Guard custom protective skins: https://youtu.be/pi7RolwafSM For media and business enquiries, send email to enquiries@germoguard.com or visit http://www.germoguard.com

