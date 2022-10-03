SilverEdge developed and deployed an automated and integrated capacity provisioning solution for a large DoD customer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenge: SilverEdge’s Department of Defense (DoD) customer was incurring substantial financial and productivity losses due to siloed handling, processing, and provisioning of its Data Center and Cloud capacity. Their existing model of accepting user requests via email, phone, or walk ins and then arbitrarily provisioning hardware, virtual servers, and storage often manifested as unplanned hardware/cloud purchases while in-house hosting capacity remained underutilized. The existing process also consumed weeks, if not months, to deliver hosting capacity to its IT and Mission users – not acceptable!
Customer Vision: As part of their IT Service Modernization and Transformation initiative, SilverEdge’s customer sought a solution that reduced financial impact while increasing IT services efficiencies and improving the end user experience. Ideally, the new solution would allow users to request capacity via a single front door and be completely automated.
SilverEdge’s Solution: SilverEdge, leveraging the ServiceNow platform and its IT Service Management (ITSM) suite, created a front door branded service portal and carefully crafted catalog items to allow end users to submit and track their own requests. In the new model, user requests are subsequently handled via an automated workflow engine that optimizes task assignment, approval actions, task generation, request execution, and coordinated closure. To monitor productivity, key performance metrics provide insight via self-accessed Reports & Dashboards.
SilverEdge leveraged our proven, collaborative, iterative, and phased methodology to completely transform a collection of disparate actions into a streamlined, automated, and cost-effective solution. The SilverEdge team engaged with our customer throughout the entire process and participated in frequent Technical Engagement Meetings (TEMs) where we demonstrated the capabilities built to-date. These exchanges allowed our customer to course correct as necessary. We also supported critical organizational transformation activities via focused consultation, training sessions, release notes, soft launches, and targeted briefings. Collectively, these activities allowed the customer to realize a truly transformative and forward-leaning solution.
About SilverEdge
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
