VinFast to deliver first Evo200 e-scooters to customers

VIETNAM, September 30 - HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese e-vehicle maker VinFast will deliver the first batch of its new electric scooter, Evo200, to customers in northern Hải Phòng city on September 29.

Evo200, which was announced in April this year, can travel more than 200km after each full charge. It has a price tag of VNĐ22 million (US$925) each.

According to VinFast, after 48 hours of opening sales of the bike on September 21, the firm received more than 18,000 orders for two models of Evo200 and Evo200 Lite.

VinFast Evo200 is the only brand-new two-wheeler the brand will launch in 2022 alongside four upgrades to Feliz S, Klara S (2022), Vento S, and Theon S.

This is the most affordable model in the product range, equipped with new generation LFP battery technology for outstanding travel distance. Evo200 can move with a maximum speed of 70km per hour, while Evo200 Lite is adjusted to a maximum speed limit of 49km per hour, suitable for students.

VinFast Evo 200 has a stylish design and is suitable for urban areas. VNS