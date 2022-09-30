HCM City to host Processing & Packaging, Vietwater exhibitions

VIETNAM, September 30 -

HCM CITY — The 15th Việt Nam International Processing & Packaging Exhibition and Conference and the 13rd Việt Nam International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification will be held simultaneously on November 9-11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

The former, ProPak Vietnam, will showcase packaging and processing equipment, materials and technologies for the beverage and pharmaceutical industries, cold supply chains, logistics, and warehousing.

It has attracted more than 500 exhibitors, more than 80 per cent from 30-odd developed countries like Germany, South Korea, Singapore, China, and Italy.

It will help suppliers connect with buyers in Việt Nam and neighbouring countries.

Vietwater will provide opportunities to network with potential business partners and learn about solutions for water supply, drainage and wastewater treatment.

It will showcase products, technologies and solutions for water management, urban and industrial wastewater treatment and irrigation and drainage, accessories for pumps, valves and pipes, and technologies for sludge treatment, desalination, and energy efficiency.

The expo has attracted more than 250 exhibitors from countries like Austria, Belgium, South Korea, the US, Hungary, Malaysia, Japan, France, Singapore, Thailand, China, Australia, the UK, and Italy.

It will feature a number of conferences, including the Việt Nam International Water Conference with the theme ‘Smart water governance for sustainable development and climate resilience’.

PropakVietnam and Vietwater are relevant to Việt Nam’s immediate industrial processing, environmental and sustainable development needs, BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, their organiser, said. —VNS