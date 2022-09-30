First mid-cap ETF listed on HOSE

VIETNAM, September 30 -

HCM CITY — DCVFMVNMIDCAP ETF, an exchange-traded fund managed and operated by Dragon Capital Vietfund Management Joint Stock Company, listed six million units on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on September 29 under the code FUEDCMID at par.

The reference price on the first trading day was the NAV on September 28, VNĐ9,502.13.

DCVFMVNMIDCAP is the first ETF in Việt Nam that tracks mid-cap companies.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Beat Schurch, CEO of Dragon Capital Vietnam, said, “After DCVFMVN30 ETF and DCVFMVN DIAMOND ETF, the introduction of DCVFMVNMIDCAP ETF provides investors with an additional opportunity to invest in the growing capital markets of Việt Nam.

“And for us, by launching this product that specifically focuses on the mid-cap segment, we deepen our commitment to the promising future of Việt Nam’s economy and capital markets.

“In a Vietnamese folk tale, the carp turning into a dragon reflects resilience, bravery and a progressive spirit. Similarly, the mid-cap companies will one day overcome the challenges and rise to the dragon position on the market and contribute to the growth story of Việt Nam.”

The DCVFMVNMIDCAP ETF is a portfolio swap fund with no operating time limit. The founding members of the fund include HCM City Securities Corporation (HSC), KIS Vietnam Securities Corporation (KIS), and Viet Capital Securities Joint Stock Company (VCSC).

The custodian bank is Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Limited, the transfer agent is the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD). — VNS