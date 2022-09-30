Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction this Weekend in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Harmar, Springdale, and East Deer townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 30 through Monday morning, October 3 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 from just south of the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 interchange (Exit 11) to the Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) interchange from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from Swank Construction will conduct concrete patching operations.

The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude in late 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

