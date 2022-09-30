Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug, Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006269
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 30, 2022 at 0136 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Exit 17, Milton
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1- Drug
ACCUSED: Ryan MacLaughlin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockland, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 30, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to Interstate 89 North at Exit 17 for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of the Exit 17 off ramp. The operator was identified as Ryan MacLaughlin (34) of Rockland, MA. While speaking with MacLaughlin, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.
MacLaughlin was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to Morrisville PD for processing where he participated in an evaluation with a Drug Recognition Expert. At the conclusion of processing, MacLaughlin was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Milton Police Department, Colchester Fire / Rescue, Colchester Police Department and Rick’s Towing. MacLaughlin sustained minor injuries from the crash.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111