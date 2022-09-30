Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug, Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006269

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2022 at 0136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Exit 17, Milton

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1- Drug

ACCUSED: Ryan MacLaughlin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockland, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 30, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to Interstate 89 North at Exit 17 for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of the Exit 17 off ramp. The operator was identified as Ryan MacLaughlin (34) of Rockland, MA. While speaking with MacLaughlin, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.

MacLaughlin was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to Morrisville PD for processing where he participated in an evaluation with a Drug Recognition Expert. At the conclusion of processing, MacLaughlin was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Milton Police Department, Colchester Fire / Rescue, Colchester Police Department and Rick’s Towing. MacLaughlin sustained minor injuries from the crash.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111