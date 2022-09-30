Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI - Drug, Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A1006269

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2022 at 0136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Exit 17, Milton

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1- Drug

 

ACCUSED: Ryan MacLaughlin                                         

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockland, MA

 

On September 30, 2022 at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to Interstate 89 North at Exit 17 for a report of a single vehicle crash.  Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of the Exit 17 off ramp.  The operator was identified as Ryan MacLaughlin (34) of Rockland, MA.  While speaking with MacLaughlin, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. 

 

MacLaughlin  was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to Morrisville PD for processing where he participated in an evaluation with a Drug Recognition Expert.  At the conclusion of processing, MacLaughlin was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted by Milton Police Department, Colchester Fire / Rescue, Colchester Police Department and Rick’s Towing.  MacLaughlin sustained minor injuries from the crash.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 06, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Not Included

                                                                                                                                       

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

