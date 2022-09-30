Compensation Resources Publishes “2022/23 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey Report”

EA Compensation Resources LLC, an EisnerAmper Company, is pleased to announce that the results of the 2022/23 Annual Salary Budget Planning Survey are now available. Findings represent data collected from participating organizations across all industry classifications.

This survey reports data for average merit/salary increases, salary structure movement, short- and long-term incentive plans, and total compensation package mix.

"This year's findings align with what we are seeing in the marketplace," said Mary Rizzuti, Managing Director of Compensation Resources. "Participating companies reported a marked increase in merit increase and salary structure movement budgets, demonstrating their desire to keep pace with today's dynamic labor market."

Click here learn more about this survey.