Pixl launches Xlerate for real estate sector

Panel: Muhammad Raheel Walayat, Omniyat, Muhammad Umar Khan, Emaar, Founder & CEO of Pixl, Imran Khan, Adrian Rochford, Hubspot, and Mukul Yadav of Gupshup The audience included around 120+ members of the real estate sector

New series of industry events will share opportunities for real estate companies to tap into industry best practices

It is time for real estate companies to scale up their operations and improve business functions to keep up with the rising demand while standing out from the crowd.” — Founder & CEO of Pixl, Imran Khan