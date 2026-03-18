Red Dot Launches 'The Return' as Workplace Disengagement and Leadership Drift Accelerate Across the GCC

Ibtehal Hamed, Founder and CEO, Red Dot Marketing Management

New 12-week strategic leadership mentorship addresses executive recalibration, retention risk and structured career mobility

Professional visibility without identity clarity leads to noise. Strategic mentoring creates the space for leaders to reposition themselves deliberately.” — Ibtehal Hamed

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its go-to-market strategies, Red Dot Marketing Management has announced the launch of The Return , a 12-week strategic leadership mentorship designed to support mid-to-senior professionals and organisations navigating career transition, leadership recalibration and identity-driven transformation across the GCC.The programme launches at a time when global workforce data reflects growing instability beneath outward performance. Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace report shows that only 21% of employees globally are engaged, with engagement among managers experiencing one of the sharpest recent declines. At the same time, the World Economic Forum projects that more than 90 million roles may be displaced globally by 2030 as new ones emerge.For senior professionals, this shift is not just structural. It is strategic.“As markets evolve, roles change faster than identity does,” said Ibtehal Hamed , Founder and CEO of Red Dot Marketing Management. “Many capable leaders are still delivering results, yet internally navigating misalignment. They are questioning positioning, relevance and long-term direction.”Unlike conventional executive development programmes that focus primarily on skills refinement, The Return integrates identity recalibration, strategic clarity, market positioning and visible leadership activation into a structured three-phase journey:Phase 1 – Identity & Sovereign LeadershipPhase 2 – Strategy & Market AlignmentPhase 3 – Visibility & ActivationDelivered in a personalised 1:1 mentorship format, the programme is designed to help professionals move from reactive decision-making to intentional leadership design.Research frequently cited by Harvard suggests that while most professionals believe they are self-aware, only a small percentage meet empirical measures of self-awareness. Separate analysis by Korn Ferry has linked low self-awareness among leaders to weaker organisational outcomes, reinforcing the connection between inner clarity and market performance.“Professional visibility without identity clarity leads to noise,” added Hamed. “Strategic mentoring creates the space for leaders to reposition themselves deliberately, whether inside corporate structures or in independent ventures.”The Return is open to both individual professionals and organisations seeking structured leadership transition support. For businesses, it offers a discreet and strategic mechanism to support executive evolution. For individuals, it provides a clear framework to redesign their next chapter with alignment and authority.Founded by Ibtehal Hamed, a strategic marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience across organisations including Pearson, the British Council, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and the American University in Cairo, Red Dot Marketing Management works with global brands and regional organisations navigating growth and expansion in the Middle East.“The nature of work is shifting,” said Hamed. “Stability today comes from clarity, not titles. The Return exists to help leaders recalibrate before the market forces them to.”Enrolment is now open across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the wider GCC, with limited placements to preserve programme depth and strategic focus.To book a discovery call, visit The Return.

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