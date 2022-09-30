CLEO ICE QUEEN PRESENTS “THE LEADERS OF THE NEW SCHOOL” CONCERT
In partnership with Johnnie Walker ™, show features new wave of Zambian hip hop
This event is not just about me but setting standards and opening opportunities for young Zambian talent. I’m really excited to have worked with them on the EP ...”LUSAKA, OTHER, ZAMBIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of the New School, a concert starring Cleo Ice Queen & friends will be the center of the Zambian hip hop revolution when it takes place at The Music Club, EastPark Mall, on September 30th.
— Cleo Ice Queen
Sponsored by Johnnie Walker ™, the concert follows the release of Cleo’s EP “Leaders of the New School” and will be, as Cleo says “a live experience of the full Leaders of the New School” with performances from TLow, Towela Kaira, Natasha Chansa, Mix Kasamwa, Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, Ryan Blaze, Jay - THE F.A.K.E, Killa Oreo and Jay Trigga.
All are considered the new wave of Zambian hip hop artists and also appear on Cleo Ice Queen’s latest EP, titled Leaders Of The New School.
“This event is not just about me but setting standards and opening opportunities for young Zambian talent. I’m really excited to have worked with them on the EP and I’m looking forward to having them join me on stage. This will be one for the history books,” says Cleo Ice Queen.
The first hip hop concert of its kind in Zambia, Cleo has once again shown why she is a disrupter in the African music industry as she continues to come through with innovation and female power.
“I have been preparing a unique and memorable piece of art to share with my fans. As a sneak preview, the event will feature a hot custom wardrobe designed especially for the show, performances backed by my live #ICEYBAND and a live, in-house experience for standard ticket holders!” she says.
Says Adrian De Wet, Category Brand Manager, Beer and Reserve - Partner and Emerging Markets: “Leaders of the New School is indicative of the shifting culture being shaped by artists who are both stepping boldly into their careers and progressing music in Zambia. We’re proud to be part of Cleo’s journey and commit to continue to support the best talent in Africa.”
“Leaders of the New School” runs from 4pm to midnight on September 30. For tickets, including the Johnnie Walker ™ VIP Experience, go to Web Tickets: https://www.webtickets.co.zm/mobi/event.aspx?itemid=1463315872
Lindile Ndwayana
+27725241956 ext.
email us here
Celebrity Services Africa