La Marvella partners with Simplotel, hits 10% of its total online bookings through website & booking engine
Bengaluru-based luxury hotel leverages Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Website Builder & Booking Engine)
We love the product & the experience working with Simplotel. Our website load time is super sonic. The CMS is user-friendly & needs zero technical help. Additionally, the team is very responsive.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel ecommerce solutions, today announced that La Marvella, a luxury hotel based in Jayanagar (Bengaluru), has seen its direct bookings hit 10% of its overall online bookings. Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (which comprises Simplotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) helped empower La Marvella to hit this record in total room nights.
— Amit Kumar, General Manager at La Marvella
“We love the product and the experience working with the team. Our website load time has been super sonic. The CMS (content management system) is also user-friendly and needs zero technical help. Additionally, the Simplotel team is responsive and is a WhatsApp message away,” said Amit Kumar, General Manager at La Marvella.
La Marvella also leveraged Simplotel’s analytical dashboard, which provides the ‘length of stay’ and ‘advance purchase’ data, to optimize their pricing strategy.
“We are happy to see La Marvella put their minds behind our technology and maximize their return on investment. This validates our mission of simplifying the lives of hoteliers," said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.
About La Marvella:
La Marvella, which translates to “The Marvellous” in Spanish, is a luxury hotel situated in Bengaluru. It is currently ranked in the top 25 hotels in India on Tripadvisor and was awarded the Traveller’s Choice ‘Best of the Best’ award, which puts it in the top 1% of all hotels listed in India on Tripadvisor for 2022.
To learn more, please visit https://www.lamarvella.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk (Central Reservation Software for Hotels), Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. The products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across multiple countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or write to us at hello@simplotel.com
