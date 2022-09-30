The Sports Circus is Added to The Student Syllabus in Texas

.

The Sports Circus reaches an agreement with The Student Syllabus at Texas Tech University for prime time content coverage on Raider Radio KTXT.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show matriculates into a strategic partnership with The Student Syllabus on Texas Tech University radio covering the greater Lubbock, Texas market. Catch The Sports Circus segment content, driven by Myles Delgado, Fridays at 5:00 PM on FM 88.1 KTXT Raider Radio.

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino. The show spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, hall of famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Award winners. Among these icons have been: Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "Raider Radio at Texas Tech University opens the door for to The Sports Circus to air our content in BIG XII country. The Student Syllabus occupies the prime afternoon drive time slot of 5:00 PM and will drive their listener base plus have a positive effect on regional businesses. Hard-working students power KTXT and believe in our collective plan to positively affect the station and media students. We are certainly grateful for the opportunity and a proud partner of The Student Syllabus.”

Sal also added: “The partnership with The Student Syllabus in Texas gives the prime time listening audience top-tier content that is affiliated with a nationally-syndicated sports and entertainment show and fast-growing brand. Moreover, this also adds a convenient avenue for Texas Tech University students for internship opportunities plus a legit career path after graduation.”

Myles Delgado, host of The Student Syllabus, expressed a great deal of excitement and stated: “This opportunity with The Sports Circus is an amazing opportunity to influence college radio access across the nation.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into 500,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream the show on your mobile device at www.aamp.tv or www.thesportscircus.com.

The Sports Circus website traffic receives mass amounts of monthly website visitors. Their click-through traffic numbers are extremely impressive. That traffic coupled with their 4,000,000+ impressions per hour on HotelTV are an advertising and marketing dream scenario. Big and small companies have a tremendous opportunity to reach their audience through sponsorship or a partnership with The Sports Circus. See the contact details below to learn more.

If listeners miss an episode of The Sports Circus or want to binge listen, all shows are available on iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and FOLLOW.

