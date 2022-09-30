Life for Relief and Development Gives Children Hope Globally as the Schoolyear Starts

Children in Bangladesh ready for the schoolyear with their LIFE supply-filled backpacks

Students celebrating the start of school in Gambia with their LIFE backpacks

Children in Iraq overjoyed with their new LIFE backpacks for school

Students in Mali with their new LIFE backpacks

Children in Somaliland with their LIFE backpacks and smiles

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is providing students in over 30 countries with backpacks filled with essentials for back-to-school

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the schoolyear off to a start around the world, countless children are in need of the basic essentials to acquire their education, adding stress to many families. For several years now, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been supplying backpacks filled with school materials to students in over twenty countries through our Back-to-School program. This schoolyear, LIFE was able to provide educational aid to children in twenty-eight countries.

“Education is a basic human right, and as anyone knows, school can be generally stressful for students; LIFE is pleased to relieve some of that worry for students and their families, and hopes that it can put a smile on their faces everyday they want in the door to school,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Education is needed to elevate a population out of poverty and into society. Attaining basic knowledge and literacy is a fundamental step in gainful employment or entrepreneurship. As such, the capability to be financially independent gives vulnerable populations opportunities to be constructive individuals and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

Seeing the joy on the faces of students during the distribution of backpacks worldwide was just heartwarming. Backpacks contained items such as: notebooks, dictionaries, collage paper, scissors, eraser, glue, sharpener, felt-tip pens, crayons, wax crayons, full pencil case, compass, geometry set, water crayons, pencils, and pens. LIFE hopes that students around the world are having a great start to their schoolyear!

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE provides humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance.

