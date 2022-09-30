Hong Kong Rugby Union to Launch Digital Collectible NFT Platform with NuArca Labs
NFT innovator NuArca Labs becomes the Official Digital Platform of the much-anticipated Hong Kong Sevens tournament
The Hong Kong Rugby Union partnership signals that the momentum is building for rugby fans worldwide”HONG KONG, WOBURN, MA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hong Kong Rugby Union today announced a partnership with NuArca Labs, a leading NFT innovator that powers experiences for everyday fans, to launch a digital trading card marketplace for the storied Hong Kong Sevens tournament. Firmly established as the world’s premier event of its kind and one of the most popular annual sporting events in Asia, the Hong Kong Sevens attracts some of the world’s greatest rugby players and thousands of fans from every corner of the globe.
— William Lai, Managing Director, NuArca Labs
A first for the league, the new Hong Kong Sevens NFT platform will launch on November 2. It will feature digital collectibles like “player packs'' and other digital experiences that fans can collect and trade. Fans who snap up the collectibles will enter to win experiences, tickets and merchandise.
“We are excited to enter the world of digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with American-based technology leader NuArca Labs. We have exciting plans for fan, player and sponsor engagement and we’re confident that NuArca Labs can help bring them to life. As an organization, the HKRU has been driven by innovation. We’re looking forward to embracing web3, the metaverse and blockchain technology and the opportunities this brings for the sports and entertainment industry,” says Robb McRobbie, CEO, Hong Kong Rugby Union.
“NuArca Labs is committed to helping grow rugby’s footprint around the globe to encourage fans to engage more deeply with the sport. Rugby fans are amongst the most passionate on the planet and we’re bringing that energy to them with the new trading card marketplace,” says Todd Cooper, CEO, NuArca Labs.
In addition to the Hong Kong Sevens, NuArca Labs is the official NFT partner for Major League Rugby, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Hull FC, and numerous other sports rights holders.
“The Hong Kong Rugby Union partnership signals that the momentum is building for rugby fans worldwide,” says William Lai, Managing Director, NuArca Labs. “We’re looking forward to building the next wave of fan engagement together.”
NuArca Labs' white label platform makes it easy to enjoy NFTs through simple transactions that everyone can understand but based on robust, unique blockchain technology in the background. Fans can use the technology they already have to get closer to the game. NFTs can be purchased with a credit card; no digital wallet setup is required. The company makes it exciting, simple, safe and fun for fans to own a piece of the action.
About Hong Kong Rugby Union:
The HKRU is the governing body for rugby union in Hong Kong. Founded in 1952 and since 1988 an affiliate of World Rugby (formerly the International Rugby Board), the union organizes the world-renowned Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens as well as its own domestic leagues across all age groups, genders and standards of play.
About Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens:
Firmly established as the world’s premier rugby event of its kind and one of the most popular annual sporting events in Asia, the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens attracts some of the world’s greatest rugby players and thousands of fans from every corner of the globe to the magnificent Hong Kong Stadium. Combining fast and furious rugby action with a carnival atmosphere, it is a truly unforgettable 3 days.
The most anticipated stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, the #HK7s is often described as a ‘bucket list’, must-attend event for sport lovers and revelers from around the world.
About Nuarca Labs:
The Nuarca Labs platform enables brands, players and artists in sports and entertainment to engage directly and safely with their entire fanbase in the digital economy using blockchain technology and NFTs. Established in 2017, Nuarca Labs is the NFT platform, creation, and management unit of Nuarca and has established itself as a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI-based solutions for the fintech, energy and consumer identity security industries.
Bonnie Rothman
Company B
Bonnie@companyb-ny.com