Chef Todd English and NuArca Labs Launch NFT Membership + Sponsorship Program for His New Downtown Las Vegas Restaurant

Pepper Club 21 membership is designed for people who crave and appreciate exclusive culinary experiences in Las Vegas.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English and NuArca Labs, a trailblazing non-fungible token (NFT) platform that directly connects brands, artists, and athletes with millions of fans worldwide, today announced the launch of Pepper Club 21, a novel lifestyle membership program designed for Chef English’s prestigious restaurant, The Pepper Club, in Las Vegas Arts District.
As part of the rapidly growing English Hospitality Group, The Pepper Club opened within The English Hotel to much fanfare this past spring and combines fine dining with an upbeat exclusive club-like atmosphere. In a milestone moment for culinary creativity, Chef English wants to take this experience to another level for loyal foodie fans. By joining Pepper Club 21, members will receive an exclusive NFT that unlocks curated culinary experiences from Chef Todd and his staff.
“The lifestyle NFTs are an exciting and elegantly simple way to present and authenticate the unique value that we are delivering to our customers,” says Chef English. “Pepper Club 21 membership is designed for people who crave and appreciate exclusive culinary experiences in Las Vegas. Members will be able to pre-book events that cultivate a connection with our culinary talents and community,” he adds.
"Pepper Club 21 is an excellent example of leveraging the utility of NFTs to create more value for customers," says Todd Cooper, CEO of NuArca Labs. "Chef Todd is a visionary who understands the value of using exclusivity to build a long-term, loyal customer base for his restaurants, and we can't wait to help him do that through the technology we create."
Membership works like this: on the 21st of each month, Pepper Club 21 members will enjoy special and exclusive culinary experiences and themed events from Chef Todd English and his staff, partners, and sponsors at The Pepper Club in Las Vegas Arts District. The first event will be held on September 21, 2022. The NFTs authenticate ownership of the membership, conferring exclusivity.
No cryptocurrency is required to purchase the memberships and sponsorships, as Pepper Club 21 is designed for culinary enthusiasts, not necessarily for crypto enthusiasts, and memberships can be purchased with a credit card. The NFTs are stored on the blockchain and accessed through the Pepper Club 21 digital wallet.
Available now, 500 one-year personal memberships will be sold on the platform for $495 and will offer members access to pre-sale of Pepper Club 21 events, the opportunity to purchase two event tickets, and food and drink discounts.
Pepper Club 21 will also offer 50 unique sponsor-level memberships for corporate partners, priced at $995 and $1995 for one year. They will lock in rights for signage, early access to multiple event tickets, and speaking opportunities at the monthly events.
NuArca Labs powers safe and trusted platforms where everyday fans can use the technology they already have to get otherwise ungettable experiences.
The NFTs are minted on the Polygon Layer 2 - a safe and more eco-friendly blockchain that uses a fraction of the energy than other standard technologies. The company has more than six years of expertise creating blockchain solutions in highly regulated financial capital markets and private equity management and brings that expertise, authority, and discipline to create new safe, and eco-friendly NFT platforms for brands and fans.
About English Hospitality Group
English Hospitality Group (EHG) is a leading global operator, owner and developer of restaurants, hotels, and nightlife venues led by the powerhouse duo of renowned celebrity chef, Todd English, and global entrepreneur, Keith Burkard. EHG is reimagining the traditional hospitality model to create unmatched guest experiences that feature impeccable service, extraordinary cuisine and unique, elevated atmospheres. EHG’s global projects span the globe, including outposts in the United States, the Bahamas, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines, with robust expansion plans in the works. The EHG portfolio currently includes 21 properties worldwide, including Todd English’s iconic Olives restaurant, now open in Las Vegas; the elegant-yet-approachable FIGS bistros in Boston, Charlestown, Queens, Aventura and Dubai; and The English Hotel, a chic oasis just off The Las Vegas Strip and home to The Pepper Club. EHG also owns and operates LastLeaf, a collection of cannabis-infused culinary products that approaches edibles differently, combining savory flavors and micro-dosing in easy-to-prepare meals for the at-home chef.
About Nuarca Labs
The NuArca Labs platform enables brands, players, and artists in sports, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses to engage directly and safely with their entire fanbase in the digital economy using blockchain technology and NFTs. Established in 2017, Nuarca Labs is the NFT platform, creation, and management unit of Nuarca and has established itself as a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI-based solutions for the fintech, energy, and consumer identity security industries.
