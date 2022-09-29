Statement from Sen. Lincoln Hough on Passage of Extra Session Tax Cut Bill

Statement from Senator Lincoln Hough on Passage of Extra Session Tax Cut Bill

Jefferson City — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, issued the following statement regarding the final passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5:

“With the final passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5, Missourians will be able to keep more of their hard-earned tax dollars where they belong — in their pocketbook. In addition to immediately easing the burden of near-record inflation and providing the largest income tax cut in state history, this legislation establishes a fiscally-responsible blueprint that will continue to provide tax relief to hardworking Missourians for years to come.

“I was proud and honored to have shepherded this bipartisan reform of our state’s tax code through the General Assembly, but I couldn’t have done it without the hard work and support of my colleagues. Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what we can accomplish by reaching across the aisle and working together.”

