Michael Vartanian, Acclaimed Watch Repair Expert, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Michael Vartanian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Vartanian, Acclaimed Watch Repair Expert, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose.

Michael Vartanian began his journey working at a watch shop when he was just 16 years old. He spent nine years at that job and learned all about how to care for watches. He originally had planned to become a pharmacist but didn’t feel that it was the right path for him, so he earned a business degree from Cal State LA before starting his own business. After saving up all his money, in 1996 Vartanian opened Marina Bay Watch Company, a watch service center and jewelry repair shop in Marina del Rey. It was a huge challenge the first few years of running the store in his early twenties, but he was fortunate to meet his wife shortly after opening the business. Having the support of his wife and daughter, along with his employees who all happen to be family members, has kept Vartanian focused over the years. His cousin, Moosh Babadjanian, has worked there for over 15 years and helps manage the business. Vartanian created a special bond with his customers and the people who supported the business when he was starting.

Marina Bay Watch Company is located at 4027 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey, California. The company is unique because they are a family-run watch and jewelry repair shop in Marina del Rey, Ca. that has been providing service since 1996. they always provide first-class service and quality in repairs regardless if it’s a simple watch battery replacement or an extensive repair on a vintage watch or a luxury watch. They take pride in their team of highly qualified watchmakers and jewelers who have decades of experience. Their watch service center specializes in watches such as Omega, Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, Tag Heuer, Movado, Ebel, Seiko, Bulova, and many others. For decades they have proved to their long-time customers that they can be trusted with all their sentimental jewelry for repairs too. They even do custom jewelry for many of their regulars. They have so many long-time customers of 20+ years that have since moved out of the state. Many of those long-time customers wait until they are back in California to bring their fine jewelry or luxury watch brands for repair because they love and trust Marina Bay Watch Company so much.

The company takes pride in their caliber and reputation and aims to provide repair services to the various needs of clients. With Five-Star reviews on Yelp, the company lives by the motto “Five-Star Quality, Five-Star Service.”

