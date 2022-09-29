Marshall Goldsmith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshall Goldsmith, Acclaimed Executive Coach, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST MOTIVATIONAL BOOK - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose.

In The Earned Life, pioneering leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith, shows people how to live their own lives—not someone else’s version of them. Goldsmith challenges people's unproductive attachment to outcomes and reveals the key to living unbound by regret, by helping people connect to something greater than the isolated and fleeting achievements of careerism.

Taking inspiration from Buddhism, Goldsmith implores readers to accept impermanence and avoid the Great Western Disease of “I’ll be happy when…”. He offers practical advice for shedding the obstacles, especially our failures of imagination, that prevent people from creating their own lives. With this book as their guide, readers can close the gap between what they plan to achieve and what they actually get done.

“We are living an earned life when the choices, risks, and effort we make in each moment align with an overarching purpose in our lives, regardless of the eventual outcome," states Goldsmith. That’s the definition of an earned life. But for many people, that pesky final phrase is a stumbling block: “regardless of the eventual outcome.” Not being attached to the outcome goes against everything people are taught about achievement and fulfillment in modern society.

Marshall Goldsmith has been recognized as the world’s leading Executive Coach and the New York Times bestselling author of many books, including What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, Mojo, and Triggers. He received his Ph.D. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. In his executive-coaching career, Goldsmith has advised more than 200 major CEOs and their management teams. He and his wife live in Nashville, Tennessee.