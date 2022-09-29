Landowners invited to learn about prescribed burn practices in Columbia Oct. 14 and 15

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop on Oct. 14 and 15. The field day portion will be available both days, but participants should only attend one day. Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for habitat management.

The Oct. 14 event will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Bay Farm Research Facility. Prior registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4p5. Once registered, a link containing the mandatory online learning prerequisite will be emailed to the participant. This prerequisite must be completed prior to the event, and the certificate of completion must be presented at the event. The Oct. 15 event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bay Farm Research Facility as well. The same prerequisite requirements will need to be completed prior to the event. Registration for the Oct. 15 event can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pS.

Participants for each day should dress in leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

Bay Farm Research Facility is located at 5601 South Rangeline Road in Columbia. Any questions about this event can be sent to the instructor, Ryan Lueckenhoff, at ryan.lueckenhoff@mdc.mo.gov.