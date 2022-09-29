Dr. Albert Chang, Acclaimed UCLA Radiation Oncologist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CANCER RADIOLOGIST - 2022”

Dr. Albert Chang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Albert Chang, Acclaimed UCLA Radiation Oncologist, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CANCER RADIOLOGIST - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

Dr. Albert Chang, Associate Professor, is the Vice Chair of Surgical Services and Brachytherapy Service Chief for the Department of Radiation Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Albert Chang, Associate Professor, is the Vice Chair of Surgical Services and Brachytherapy Service Chief for the Department of Radiation Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Chang received his PhD in Molecular Medicine and MD degrees from the Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the Washington University School of Medicine and then joined the faculty at the University of California, San Francisco as an Assistant Professor.

His clinical focus is on malignancies of the genitourinary and gynecological systems and specializes in high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. HDR brachytherapy is a highly effective modality for the delivery of high, ablative doses of radiation directly into tumors with the greatest conformality. This treatment modality requires skill and experience. Dr. Chang has performed over 1500 brachytherapy procedures.

Dr. Chang is known internationally and has been invited to speak at scientific meetings globally. He has published numerous peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters and also serves on the Radiation Oncology Genitourinary Examination Committee of the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Chang’s research explores the use of novel systemic treatment combinations with radiation therapy and the use of novel imaging technologies to improve the delivery of radiation. He has served as the principal investigator for clinical trials including the “Phase II Trial of Dose Escalated Radiotherapy with Leuprolide and Enzalutamide in Patients with Very High Risk or Pelvic Node Positive Prostate Cancer,” sponsored by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. He is also the IMRT co-chair on the RTOG 0924 Phase III Study of Androgen Deprivation Therapy and High Dose Radiotherapy With or Without Whole-Pelvic Radiotherapy in Unfavorable Intermediate or Favorable High Risk Prostate Cancer. He was awarded the Young Investigator Award by the Prostate Cancer Foundation for studying the underlying mechanisms for response and resistance in patients with oligometastatic prostate cancer receiving radiation therapy with immunotherapy.