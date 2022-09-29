New Silver Recognized as a "VeriVest Verified" Manager

Fintech company gets verified by premier real estate network

New Silver recently furthered their commitment to trust and transparency by being awarded a “VeriVest Verified” designation. The badge indicates that New Silver’s principals have been reviewed by the extensive VeriVest network, and have been cleared as trustworthy, transparent and in alignment with the VeriVest standards of operating.

Verivest is an end-to-end real estate investment platform designed to bring transparency and trust to middle-market investing. Sponsors are verified through institutional-grade due diligence and portfolio monitoring, allowing investors to assess the right deals for their investment goals more confidently.

New Silver’s verification by VeriVest indicates that there have been no lawsuits involving fraud or misconduct against the company from any investors, there are no personal or business bankruptcy petitions in the past 7 years, background checks have been completed, no regulatory sanctions have occurred in the past 7 years, and that New Silver has signed the VeriVest code of conduct, agreeing to uphold the stringent standards set out by the code.

New Silver aims to give their investors and capital partners confidence by being fully transparent and holding themselves to a high standard. Being verified with VeriVest means that New Silver can offer investors and capital partners a higher level of trust, which allows them to focus on the deal at hand, with the knowledge that New Silver’s operations are fair, honest and accurate.

“Being verified by a premier network like VeriVest aligns with our mission to being a transparent and trustworthy partner for our investors. We want to give our capital partners confidence that our processes are held to the highest standards,” said John Coury, Head of Capital Markets at New Silver.

New Silver is a technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors who focus on fix and flip residential projects. New Silver’s proprietary software accelerates, automates and streamlines loan originations while using data to reduce default risk. Additionally, New Silver’s FlipScout tool uses intelligence in order to help find real estate investment projects with the highest ROI.

