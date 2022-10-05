Mailing List Website is now ready to provide databases on Disney product buyers all over the United States of America
For many, purchasing Disney products is just a natural part of having a family and opens these purchases to more precise target marketing of related productsLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a company with a marketing specialization focused on assisting businesses and charities to hit their sales or donation milestones. For groups with a preference for working with other companies, many business postal mailing lists are available. The listings have the most pertinent details, like phone numbers, names, and corporate titles of the most relevant decision-makers for these high-volume transactions.
While some organizations focus on companies, others set their sights on the general public. These groups will benefit from the various consumer postal mailing lists available. The lists can be provided in anticipation of geographic and demographic marketing needs. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is committed to helping any business or charity to hit its B2B or retail consumer milestones.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Began
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing started as an idea for a disabled veteran. The duties and responsibilities of military service had been completed, so the next step was to try a new direction. That direction would move away from defense and toward growth, specifically of the economic sort. The focus would be on helping businesses increase their client or customer outreach. A start-up was begun as the first step, and today, the firm maintains staff with over 50 years of industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing staked a claim in the marketing industry during a period of flux. Traditional strategies like print and radio remained dominant, but a new digital marketing strategy was gaining attention. The company focused on direct mail, a choice that future-proofed the business with skillsets like data acquisition, management, and analytics. Then, when digital marketing emerged as a new platform business wanted to exploit, the company was well positioned to take advantage of this. It integrated and then offered digital marketing services, enjoying the early mover advantage, and providing significant gains for the company and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing serves clients well past its starting range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the United States is now done, including Alaska and Hawaii. North America is now also covered, with access to markets in Canada and Mexico. For charities or businesses ready to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and use databases to access European Union markets like France.
Families Are A Revenue Stream
Recent studies released by publications such as Wall Street Journal have now revealed that the average American family will, throughout childhood, spend over $300,000 per child. In contrast, children live in a family residence. That is $300,000 of disposable income that can go into any number of products and services.
Of course, being children, one of the most significant sources of spending for families is entertainment. Aside from the actual value to the child, entertainment also provides a way to keep children occupied and safely pass the time without the constant need for parental supervision. Disney products have always been a mainstay of this.
Disney Is A Green Flag
People who are Disney product buyers already fill out specific purchasing characteristics. Those who regularly buy Disney products are likely to be parents, purchasing them for their children or interacting with children periodically and requiring Disney products as part of their interactions. Because of this, specific demographic considerations immediately become factors when considering the kinds of products and services they would be receptive to.
People who buy Disney products are already interested in looking for “wholesome” forms of children’s entertainment.
They want something safe but with a certain minimum standard of quality. Potentially, there may be some moral or educational value. This opens the door to similar products and services, although if the Disney product buyers are parents, then a whole range of other products and services may become receptive to them.
Reaching The Disney Product Buyers
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has a range of databases for Disney product buyers throughout the United States. The lists are large enough to accommodate a national-scale marketing campaign but can easily be reduced to regional strategies such as New England. Localizing targeting even more, is possible, such as in a single state, like New York. Even specific neighborhoods in a town or a city, such as targeting Disney product buyers only in Queens, New York City, is possible.
The lists can also be categorized according to any demographic marketing requirements. Disney product buyers can be classified by ethnicities, such as only Asian-American product buyers, or religious affiliations, such as primarily Mormon. Even financial classifications can be used if there’s a preference for targeting only the high-net-worth Disney product buyers.
Details in the databases are available in several formats. Direct mail campaigns will get physical mailing addresses of homes or businesses based on need. Email addresses are provided for digital marketing campaigns. For telemarketing strategies, home or business phone numbers will be provided. Even SMS/text-based marketing campaigns are served, with cellular phone listings available.
For clients interested in hands-on management of a direct mail campaign but hesitate due to a lack of experience, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. The service guides clients at each step of the immediate mail process.
Everything happens under one roof, from concept to manufacturing and then distribution using the requested databases, bypassing the need to source and vet the different vendors for each stage of the campaign.
If you want to market to Disney product buyers throughout the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
