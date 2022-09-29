MAXWELL THE NIGHT TOUR FEATURING FANTASIA AND JOE BECOMES HURRICANE IAN RELIEF CONCERT IN JACKSONVILLE ON SUNDAY, OCT. 2
Our favorite R&B stars come together for a night of entertainment and healing – inviting Floridians to join them in helping those impacted by Hurricane IanJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, Fifth Degree Tours II would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the entire South East Region. Fifth Degree would like to announce that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from the rescheduled Maxwell “The Night Tour” concert featuring Fantasia and Joe for October 2, 2022 to local charities providing hurricane relief. In addition, Fifth Degree will offer special discounts on all concert tickets to help the public heal and recover from such a tragic experience. Let’s all come together for a night of entertainment and healing, showing our collective strength to move forward.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II is running a number of promotions via Ticketmaster, including a 4 Pack ticket promo for $100 OFF and selective tickets at a 50% discounted price while supplies last.
Current Ticket Purchases:
All previously purchased tickets for the September 30th concert date will be honored on Sunday, October 2. No further action is necessary, as the tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date. For assistance and questions, please contact the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office at (904) 630-3900.
Duval and all surrounding areas, let's come out to celebrate life, health, and community together and support local charities striving to help those in need during this time by joining Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe for “The Night Tour” October 2, 2022, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, FL. Doors open at 7pm. Concert begins at 8pm.
Fifth Degree Tours II is a national concert tour and event production/management company with over 30+ years of combined experience in Music & Concert promotion.
