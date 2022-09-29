Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,909 in the last 365 days.

MAXWELL THE NIGHT TOUR FEATURING FANTASIA AND JOE BECOMES HURRICANE IAN RELIEF CONCERT IN JACKSONVILLE ON SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Maxwell The Night Tour Fantasia and Joe

The Night Tour Hurricane Ian Relief Concert Oct. 2

Our favorite R&B stars come together for a night of entertainment and healing – inviting Floridians to join them in helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, Fifth Degree Tours II would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the entire South East Region. Fifth Degree would like to announce that it will be donating a portion of proceeds from the rescheduled Maxwell “The Night Tour” concert featuring Fantasia and Joe for October 2, 2022 to local charities providing hurricane relief. In addition, Fifth Degree will offer special discounts on all concert tickets to help the public heal and recover from such a tragic experience. Let’s all come together for a night of entertainment and healing, showing our collective strength to move forward.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II is running a number of promotions via Ticketmaster, including a 4 Pack ticket promo for $100 OFF and selective tickets at a 50% discounted price while supplies last.

Current Ticket Purchases:

All previously purchased tickets for the September 30th concert date will be honored on Sunday, October 2. No further action is necessary, as the tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date. For assistance and questions, please contact the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office at (904) 630-3900.

Duval and all surrounding areas, let's come out to celebrate life, health, and community together and support local charities striving to help those in need during this time by joining Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe for “The Night Tour” October 2, 2022, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, FL. Doors open at 7pm. Concert begins at 8pm.


Fifth Degree Tours II is a national concert tour and event production/management company with over 30+ years of combined experience in Music & Concert promotion.

Melanie Eke
Fifth Degree Tours
melanie@allureentmarketing.com

You just read:

MAXWELL THE NIGHT TOUR FEATURING FANTASIA AND JOE BECOMES HURRICANE IAN RELIEF CONCERT IN JACKSONVILLE ON SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.