A Special Delivery for Pacific Air Cargo

It is so amazing to be part of the Honolulu Zoo’s ability to balance their and other zoo’s animal populations. Pacific Air Cargo is honored to be trusted with such precious cargo.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From dogs and cats to cows and horses, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has been transporting animals for over 20 years. Occasionally they are asked to perform a remarkable transport. Such is this case. On September 29, the air cargo company shipped a critically endangered, 8 year old, female, Black Rhinoceros, named Aria, from Los Angeles to Honolulu.
Aria’s transfer from the San Diego Zoo to the Honolulu Zoo is part of the highly successful American Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Program (SSP). The Honolulu Zoo is optimistic of Aria successfully producing offspring while in their care.
Aria weighs over 1,293 kilograms, she was born in human care on May 25, 2014, at another AZA accredited Zoo.
Aria arrived in Honolulu early on September 29th accompanied by three San Diego and one Honolulu staff members, including two veterinarians. First to be off-loaded from the airplane, Aria was carefully cared for as she made her way under special police escort to the Honolulu Zoo.
The scientific name of a Rhinoceros is Diceros Bicornis which originates from the Greek “di” which means “two” and “ceros” which means “horn” or “nose horn”. Black Rhinoceros are commonly known as the “prehensile-lipped rhinoceros” because the upper lip is adapted to feasting on trees and shrubs — one of the most distinguishing characteristics.
“As always, Pacific Air Cargo is so pleased to be able to give back to our community by flying Aria to Honolulu where she will give great pleasure to the many families who visit the zoo each year,” said Paul Skellon, Pacific Air Cargo Director of Marketing, Communications & PR. “We love all animals…no matter the size!”
Visitors to the Honolulu Zoo will soon have the opportunity to see Aria daily between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly services to Pago Pago (American Samoa) and Guam, and US mainland road feeder service to many gateway locations. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review.
www.pacificaircargo.com
