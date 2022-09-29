CORE Gaming Initiative Prioritizes Mobile Gamers With Growing Lineup Of Gaming Go-Bags
Sometimes a backpack just isn’t big enough to fit everything needed for an esports tourney or a weekend getaway
Versatile Options for Protecting Valuable Mobile Gaming Gear
Mobile gaming is becoming more and more the new town square. Whether that’s heading to a friend’s dorm, or connecting online via chat, it makes for a great social gathering place.”YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming continues to prioritize the needs of mobile gamers with a growing lineup of gaming go-bags. Studies estimate that more than 3 billion people play mobile games worldwide. As mobile gaming popularity soars, so too does the need for gamers to prioritize, organize, and stylize their valuable gear. Favorites like CORE’s Gaming Backpack, its new Deluxe Duffel, and the Tactical Backpack provide the versatility and edgy designs gamers crave.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
"Mobile gaming is becoming more and more the new town square," says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. "Whether that’s heading to a friend’s dorm, or connecting online via chat, it makes for a great social gathering place. Mobile gaming is a great way to make new friends and keep in touch with old ones."
To make the most of their gaming experiences, gamers need to safeguard their valuable gear from accidental drops and spills. They also need to keep it organized. Nothing ruins gaming night more than missing cords, peripherals, or accessories that don’t have a permanent home. These go bags check all the boxes and more:
Made of ballistic nylon, the new Deluxe Duffel is roomy and rugged. Measuring 26 inches wide, 15.6 inches high, and 15.5 inches wide, it easily fits gaming gear and accessories. Storage areas include a large main compartment that’s 22 inches wide, 15 inches high, and 13 inches wide, plus two large, zippered side sections and a rigid, separate, zippered bottom compartment. It can also serve as a great gym or sports duffel, as well as a super travel go-bag.
CORE Gaming’s award-winning Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. It features custom storage, safety, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, it’s highly configurable, with a front webbing system for custom storage. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects the backpack and what’s inside.
The CORE Gaming Backpack is a TWICE VIP award winner and a favorite of hardcore gamers. Top features include dedicated storage for laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. It comes in three versions, each offering a distinctive look and the same storage functionality. Especially popular is a special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim, produced in limited quantities.
Also produced in limited quantities, the special edition Alienware Area-51m White Elite Backpack from Mobile Edge offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets to store and organize a wide range of gaming gear. There’s also a convenient gadget pocket built into the top of the backpack for sunglasses, wallet, and other quick-access items.
The Duffel, Tactical Backpack, and Gaming Backpack all feature interior sections pre-wired for mobile power, so gear can be charged while inside. Each bag also features an external USB port for plugging in practically any USB device. Also popular is the hook and loop front panel for attaching school, team, and club patches. It can be found on the Duffel, Tactical Backpack, and a version of the Gaming Backpack.
Gamers can buy items through CORE Gaming with confidence. CORE Gaming offers only top tech and gear that has been vetted for quality, performance, and style – plus a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CORE Gaming - Bags, Gadgets, & Gear for Today's Gamer