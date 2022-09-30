CHATTANOOGA REALTORS® AND FMLS INK DATA SHARE AGREEMENT, EXPANDING REACH ACROSS GEORGIA AND TENNESSEE
Multiple Listing Services Partner to Display Listings to Benefit Buyers, Sellers, and Real Estate Professionals
This expands access to MLS content in the southeast to benefit Brokers & Agents and their clients. It has great benefit to everyone involved and helps the real estate market work more efficiently.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® and the largest MLS in Georgia (FMLS) announced a data-sharing agreement today that significantly increases real estate listing visibility and crosses state lines in Georgia and Tennessee.
— Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO FMLS
This important partnership between one of Tennessee’s largest MLSs, Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® (GCR), and America’s fourth largest MLS, FMLS, will open up significant real estate referral opportunities between the two organizations and their members.
The partnership benefits nearly 60,000 brokers, agents, and partners throughout Georgia and Tennessee. Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® serves members in Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties in southeast Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties in northwest Georgia. GCR already has a data share in place with the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS® and TN/VA Regional MLS. Those data share partners expose MLS listing information to more than 12,000 real estate professionals in Tennessee. Based in the Atlanta metro area, FMLS has members in Georgia and almost every state in America. The data share partnership between GCR and FMLS further expands the benefits for the respective users and clients.
“There is a lot of synergy between the two in the regions, not only from a geographic perspective, but also in services to each of our members,” explains Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. “This multi-year agreement is ideal for expanding access to MLS content in the southeast to benefit our Brokers and Agents and their clients. This deal has great benefits to everyone involved and helps the real estate market work more efficiently,” Crawford continues.
FMLS will be able to bring new technology to Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®, as well as additional training and support options.
“We’re especially excited to bring added listing exposure and an even greater level of service to our members,” states Carol Seal, CEO of Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®. “This is a seamless extension of our geography, and the additional buying power we’ll have will really help. Our MLS Committee and Board of Directors unanimously approved the partnership, and we look forward to a long and beneficial relationship,” Seal concludes.
The agreement provides local brokers and agents in both organizations with real-time access to reliable listing data from each other’s markets. In addition, FMLS and Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® adhere to strict RESO listing data standards, making this a seamless partnership.
According to Crawford and Seal, the data share will go live in the next few months.
About Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®:
Founded in 1912, Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® is a regional organization with more than 2,700 members in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia. The Association is one of approximately 1,100 local associations/boards of REALTORS® that comprise the National Association of REALTORS®. Greater Chattanooga REALTORS® owns and operates a Multiple Listing Service (MLS) with more than 3,000 MLS users. See GCAR.net for more information.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded 65 years ago by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., and as Georgia’s largest MLS, it serves 68,000 members and partners in their home state and through data shares and MLS relationships in Alabama and Tennessee. In addition, its world-class technology platform and FMLS Training Institute fuel the growth of agents, brokers, and appraisers across the region. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
