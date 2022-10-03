Mailing List Website is ready to provide mailing lists of golf-driving simulator product buyers through North America
Some golfing enthusiasts are willing to invest in golf-driving simulator products, opening up new business opportunities for golf related product marketers.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a marketing firm focusing on businesses and charities aiming to hit their sales or donation milestones. Those organizations concerned with other companies will want to use the many business postal mailing lists available. These listings have all the most crucial data points, like phone numbers, names, and corporate titles of the most relevant decision-makers for these high-volume transactions.
While some organizations work with businesses, others put their focus on the general public. These charities and businesses will benefit from the consumer postal mailing lists available in wide varieties. The databases can be classed by both geographic and demographic marketing needs. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to aid any organization in making its B2B or retail consumer plans.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Humble Start
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first took root as the idea of a disabled veteran. When the duties and responsibilities of military service had been finished, it was decided that now was the time for a new direction. That direction would be to move away from defense and focus on economic growth. The focus would be on businesses to help them grow their client or customer base. A start-up was formed for this initiative, and currently, the company maintains staff with over 50 years of industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing plunged into the marketing industry on the eve of a significant change. The established, traditional marketing platforms, such as radio and television, maintained a dominant influence, but a new disruptive digital force was making rapid gains. The company focused its efforts on direct mail, which had the unintended “future proofing” side-effect of imparting crucial skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. Then, when it became clear that digital would be a central pillar for the future, with few experts to exploit it, the company was well positioned to capitalize on this. It integrated and offered digital marketing services, enjoying an early mover advantage and yielding significant gains for its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded far past its starting service range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire United States is now covered, including Alaska and Hawaii. North American continental coverage is also available, with access to markets in Canada and Mexico. For businesses ready to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and use databases that access European Union markets like France.
Golf Is A Lifestyle
While golf may not be one of the most widely played sports in the US, it is undoubtedly one of the more expensive ones. Golfing equipment runs the gamut from inexpensive starter gear to premium products used by professionals. Access to golf courses requires costly memberships or significant single-use admission prices.
And, of course, when it comes to getting good at golf, there are few cheap ways to get better. While playing rounds on a golf course is one way to improve, a more efficient way is to purchase and use a golf driving simulator. This lets golfers practice their swing in a much more efficient way.
A Unique Market
People who buy and use golf-driving simulator products are more committed to golfing, revealing a lot about their purchasing habits. They are willing to invest more money in improving their game off the field, which means they are committed to playing regularly. The fact that they have the disposable income to play regularly and enhance their game with training products indicates a receptiveness to other products and services.
For example, people who buy and use golf driving simulator products are more likely to travel widely in the pursuit of more games of golf. This means that travel products and services, such as transport and accommodation, can benefit from their commitment to the game. The type of finances required for this lifestyle also indicates more affluence, which makes this market more receptive to financial products and services such as banking or investments.
Reaching The Golf Driving Simulation Buyers
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has comprehensive lists of golf-driving simulator product buyers all over the United States. The lists can service nationwide marketing but also be scoped down to regional strategies like the Pacific Northwest. Targeting can even focus on one state, like Washington State. Even single neighborhoods in a town or a city can be targeted, such as focusing only on Queen Anne, Seattle.
Databases can also be categorized demographically. Metrics like ethnicity, targeting specifically Latin American buyers, or religious affiliation, such as predominantly Christian buyers, can be used to target golf-driving simulator product buyers more precisely. Financial categories can also be used if there’s a preference for approaching only high-net-worth individuals.
Contact details are available in whatever formats work best. Direct mail campaigns get physical mailing addresses for homes or businesses. Digital marketing plans receive email addresses. Telemarketing strategies, call home or business phone numbers. Cell phone numbers can even be provided for text/SMS-based marketing plans.
For clients lacking the experience but still interested in managing a direct mail campaign, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. This service guides clients through each step of the immediate mail process. It starts with planning, then printing, and concludes with distribution using the requested lists. It all happens under one roof, doing away with the usual need to source and vet the different vendors for each phase of the campaign.
If you want to market golf-driving simulator products around the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
