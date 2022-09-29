Northbound I-579 Ramp to Northbound Route 28 Inspection Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the northbound I-579 ramp to northbound Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, September 30 weather permitting.

The northbound I-579 ramp to northbound Route 28 will be narrowed and shifted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to allow crews from the Larson Design Group to conduct inspection activities. Additionally, a lane and shoulder restriction will occur on northbound I-579 approaching the ramp, and a shoulder restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 under the ramp. The ramp will remain open to traffic.

Please use caution while traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

