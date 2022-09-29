Submit Release
State Board adopts proposed weapons policy to conform with state law

For Immediate Release: Sept. 29, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted today to adopt its proposed weapons policy update, which removed language that conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry laws.

The State Board’s policy update does not give school personnel the ability to carry guns in schools. Local school districts establish their own policies regarding weapons on campus. In reviewing their current policies, local school districts should consult with their board attorney to ensure compliance with federal and state law. 

To ensure effective school safety standards statewide, the Mississippi Department of Education and the Department of Public Safety recently formed the Mississippi School Safety Alliance, which includes leaders from the SBE, law and public safety, education, mental health, parent groups, and teacher organizations. The alliance is working to evaluate and/or revise current state laws, SBE policies, protocols, and best practices to ensure local school districts are providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environment for all students, staff and administrators.

