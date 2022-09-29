AMC Global and OpinionRoute Release New Data on Impact of Corporate ESG Initiatives on Consumer Behavior
Ongoing market research study sheds light on consumer priorities, feelings and behaviors surrounding critical environmental, social and governance issues
Consumers cite the top environmental issue as 'making changes in processes to preserve air and water quality.'”BLUE BELL, PA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, and OpinionRoute, a leader in insights process management, have released the latest wave of their ongoing consumer behavior study. The new findings uncover how corporate “Environmental, Social and Governance” (ESG) matters impact consumer behavior in the marketplace. The ESG issues examined in the study range from environmental issues, to company ethics and structure, to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Study participants initially indicated that they felt the environment was the most important of the three ESG areas. However, the final results show that the majority cite the governance issues of “protecting personal data/privacy policies” as having the topmost importance, as well as protecting human rights and labor standards.
Consumers are also looking for products that are made in America with local sourcing, a category that spans all aspects of the ESG matrix. The study found that more than half of consumers are likely to be influenced by brand/product behaviors that align (or don’t align) with their personal beliefs.
Key findings from the latest study:
- Thirty-seven percent of respondents indicate corporate environmental standards are most important to them, followed closely by social (32%) and trailed by governance (17%).
- Consumers cite the top environmental issue (63%) as “Making changes in processes to preserve air and water quality,” the top social issue (73%) as “Protecting human rights,” and the top governance issue (75%) as “Protecting personal data with strong policies.”
- “Products that are made in America/uses local sourcing of materials” was an important issue to 63% of study respondents.
- Sixty percent of respondents would “choose a product or service that supports issues that align with my personal values even if their costs were higher.”
A complete representation of the “ESG Issues Impact on Purchase” can be found here. Data was collected earlier this week from n=1,004 U.S. general population consumers over age 21.
The study is ongoing, and new data will be released as it comes in. The study findings are designed to help clients and industry leaders navigate quickly changing consumer behavior. Contact Michelle Andre at michelle@andremktg.com for more information.
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
About OpinionRoute
The market leader in Insights Process Management, OpinionRoute is an innovative firm focused on helping clients succeed in the rapidly evolving market research industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we are passionate about data quality and doing things the right way. Our research-first solutions are designed specifically to improve insights. For more information, please visit www.opinionroute.com.
