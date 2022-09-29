Quảng Ninh working hard to develop night-time economy

VIETNAM, September 29 -

QUẢNG NINH — Its tourist attractions, unique culinary culture and pleasant night weather are great assets that will enable Quảng Ninh Province to develop its night-time economy, according to its People's Committee.

The province, home to the world-famous Hạ Long Bay, wants to develop its night-time economy to maximise its potential by products bringing together nature, people and culture.

The development will focus on culture and entertainment, food, shopping, and tourism.

In the trial phase during 2021 and 2022, the northern province is identifying entities that can provide night-time services without impacting security and causing environmental degradation.

In the next phase until 2025, the focus will be on completing the plans and setting directions.

Developing a night-time economy will help Quảng Ninh maximise its infrastructure and deliver benefits to local people, according to provincial authorities.

The province is completing a scheme to develop the night-time economy with detailed routes and plans, they said.

Many products from the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme and souvenirs such as pearl will be developed as part of developing the night economy.

Quảng Ninh also encourages the participation of local communities and artisans from traditional craft villages.

To attract people and businesses to night-time economic activities, the province will allow free use of roads and sidewalks, support the collection, transportation and treatment of waste, ensure security and order, support training for the management and staff of night-time services, subsidise public transport to selected areas at night such as the Tuần Châu International Tourist Area in Hạ Long City and Yên Tử Tourist Area in Uông Bí City

Quảng Ninh also hopes night-time economic activities will motivate tourists to stay longer and spend more, contributing to socio-economic development and promoting more efficient use of resources. — VNS