ShowMyWell LLC joins with HTK Consultants, Inc. to provide Smart Environmental Assessments of O&G Operations
Strategic Alliance provides solutions to help oil and gas operations be both ESG-compliant and more efficient.
Safeguarding the environment is everyone’s responsibility, and this Agreement with ShowMyWell is an important step in fostering the positive impact we can have on our industry”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of Environmental Assessment services to ShowMyWell’s real-time IoT monitoring, and data analytic solutions establishes a suite of products to assist producers, investors, and underwriters in understanding the environmental condition of an asset before, during and after field operations. By providing this complete solution, ShowMyWell can deliver confirmation to all stakeholders including operators, investors, landowners and insurance underwriters, that field operations are compliant with ESG policies and that impact to the environment is being responsibly mitigated.
“Combining the excellence of our IoT monitoring technologies and data analytics with the field engineering expertise available from HTK allows us to provide industry with a smart turnkey solution for real-time tracking and managing of our carbon footprints. By monitoring the environmental impact of O&G operations in real time, we can directly contribute to the life cycle assessment of carbon emission in our industry.” says Douglas Nester, CEO of ShowMyWell. HTK President Rusty Ritz adds, “Safeguarding the environment is everyone’s responsibility, and this Agreement with ShowMyWell is an important step in fostering the positive impact we can have on our industry. We can synergistically reduce risk and minimize or eliminate environmental impact while enhancing investors and public perception and enriching resource and asset value return. We take our role as good stewards of our environment very seriously”.
The Companies plan to begin offering their Environmental Assessment service as part of ShowMyWell’s ESG Conformance solutions in Q-4 2022.
About ShowMyWell LLC
ShowMyWell was formed in May 2021 with its Korean Partner, ulalaLAB Inc. to provide full transparency on the performance of O&G assets through the use cost effective IoT gateways, sensors, and meters for monitoring the real-time operating status of facilities and incorporating proprietary ML/AI analytics to help optimize operations, improve efficiency, reduce downtime losses, and mitigate damage to the environment.
About HTK
Formed in 1990, HTK Consultants has served as a worldwide resource for petroleum engineering, O&G project management, well site supervision and midstream through downstream project inspection and management. Our dedicated professionals have extensive “hands on” experience and decades of exposure to the demands of real-world conditions including US land basins and inland waters and offshore operations. HTK is committed to providing only the highest quality personnel and service to meet our clients’ needs.
