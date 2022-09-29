I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County.



On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile markers 97 and 88 on I-80 Westbound. This extends from the I-80 westbound Rest Area at mile marker 88 to the Clearfield County line. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane at various locations throughout the work zone over a four week duration.



Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.



Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

