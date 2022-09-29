Submit Release
Brown, Calhoun and Supreme Court Buildings to be Closed on September 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 29, 2022) – Based on the planned closure of Richland County government offices, South Carolina Judicial Branch offices in the Brown, Calhoun, and Supreme Court buildings will be closed on Friday, September 30, 2022. Judicial Branch employees in these buildings are excused from work due to this inclement weather closure.

State judicial officers and Judicial Branch employees should follow the decisions made by their respective county government officials regarding office delays or closings.

