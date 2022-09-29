In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Tropical Storm Ian, State Emergency Operations Center Activated to Level One

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Full remarks from this morning’s press conference are available here.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast. In preparation for the storm’s landfall Governor DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in all 67 counties and the State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level One.

On Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) approved Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for an emergency declaration for the State of Florida as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This declaration includes Category B Public Assistance, which provides emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.

State preparation and response efforts include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

FDEM is leading the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) for the Tropical Storm Ian response.

The Division has received 183 resource requests for Tropical Storm Ian. Requests are currently being processed and are either en route or are being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators, and water pumps.

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Teams are ready to mobilize to impacted areas as needed.

FDEM is identifying potential Logistical Staging Areas to ensure food and water are readily available if requested by counties.

FDEM is working to load 360 trailers with over 2 million meals and over one million gallons of water in preparation for distribution to impacted areas.

FDEM is in constant communication with the 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate protective actions and needed resources ahead of potential storm impacts.

Florida National Guard

The Florida National Guard is activating 2,500 Guardsmen across the state. They will begin staging at areas along the coast today.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA)

AHCA is requiring health providers to update the Health Facility Reporting System by 10 AM daily to ensure each facility is taking the appropriate precautions to ensure patient safety.

AHCA has completed 37 onsite visits in Nursing Homes and ALFs that were previously identified as out of compliance with generator requirements.

AHCA has reminded all Medicaid Managed Care Plans of the requirement to allow 30-day emergency prescription refills of maintenance medication.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

On Saturday, September 24, FDOT waived weight and size requirements for any vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agricultural commodities and citrus.

FDOT is conducting, or has completed, standard pre-storm preparations such as: Preparing Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) corridors for needed future activation. Inspecting and clearing roadways. Securing maintenance yards, active projects and barges, facilities, and high mast lighting. Checking and clearing drainage areas and inlets.

FDOT continues to monitor roadways, bridges, airports, seaports, railroads, transit systems, and other critical infrastructure.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 092422 , which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist for any potential impacts across the state.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order waiving permitting requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste, including storm debris.

DEP has also issued an Emergency Final Order to expedite necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems damaged by the storm.

Inspectors completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.

Hazardous Area Response Teams (HARTs) are preparing for potential assessment and deployment to impacted areas.

All significant Hazardous Waste facilities within the affected counties have been contacted to ensure all pre-storm landfall preparations are being made.

. Florida state park closures can be found at www.floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates

Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at impacted parks will be notified of their reservation status.

Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF)

DCF Mental Health Treatment Facilities in the projected impact areas have finalized preparations in advance of storm impacts. This includes validating supplies to be self-sufficient post-storm; testing and refueling generators to support full facility power needs; finalizing building preparations and refining staffing plans.

Florida Department of Education (DOE)

There are no storm-related school closures to report at this time.

The most up-to-date information on college, university, school district and DOE office closures will be posted here

Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD)

APD has sent a statewide message to remind customers to register for the Special Needs Registry if needed.

Florida Department of Management Services (DMS)

The Telecommunications Division is working with telecom partners to ensure that the state’s communications networks remain operational, have redundancies, and remain available for first responders to respond to Floridians during the storm.

