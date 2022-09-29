Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces September/October Auction Lineup of over $74 Million in Properties

Luxury Mountain Estate | Seefeld in Tirol, Austria Contemporary Chalet | Crans-Montana, Switzerland 66 Ranch | Meeker, CO Casale via Sant’Anna | Near Bologna, Italy 607 Foxwood Road | Pasadena, CA

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its September/October lineup of over $74 million of luxury properties spanning the globe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include a luxury alpine estate in the Austrian Alps, an old Hollywood estate in Pasadena, a rustic villa with a wellness center in Tulum, Mexico, and a ranch set against the mountains in Colorado. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, CASothebys.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Luxury Mountain Estate | Seefeld in Tirol, Austria

Bid 27-31 October

With breathtaking views of the Alps, this contemporary Austrian estate will auction next month in cooperation with Anja Hübner of Sotheby's Kitsbuhel. Currently listed for €13.5 million, the property is estimated to sell between €6.5 million to €9.5 million.

Every winter will transform into a wonderland from this lodge in the heart of the Alps. Set against a backdrop of mountain ranges, experience 360-degree alpine views through the windows of this timber and stone estate. A host of luxury suites crowned by the penthouse with a 1:1-360 degree view of the Alps. Two additional guest apartments and five staff rooms ensure every visitor will be welcomed. Whether the season calls for a blanket of snow or rolling hills of green, the outdoor entertaining and recreation spaces are as inviting as the indoors. A front-row view of the Alps stretches beyond the infinity-edge pool. Enjoy the suite of wellness facilities, from the Finnish sauna to the steam bath. Architectural features include three private balconies, five private terraces, and a main four-floor elevator. The chef’s kitchen is equipped for a kitchen staff. Other amenities include a dry sauna, relaxation room, and a tasting room with a wine cellar, Property details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify.

“The property offers 360 views of green meadows, impressive Austrian alps, and even German and Italian mountain ranges,” stated Leok Beuker, seller. “This impressive mountain estate in the middle of a ski area, in combination with the all-year accessibility with the roads, makes this an unmatched alpine property.”

66 Ranch | Meeker, CO

Bid 12-17 October

Set against pristine waters and staggering mountainscapes, 66 Ranch will auction in cooperation with listing agent Daniel Carter of Mirr Ranch Group LLC. The property is currently listed for $8.475M with No Reserve.

Colorado’s scenic White River Valley offers four seasons of incredible outdoor recreation right on your doorstep. The ranch covers 153± acres as picturesque as they are private. With one-plus mile of river frontage along both banks of the White River featuring countless side channels, deep runs and pools, and a four-acre still-water pond, 66 Ranch is paradise for gold-medal fly-fishing. At the heart of the estate, a luxury five-bedroom barn-dominium provides a world-class home base that stays true to the spirit of the ranch surroundings. Soaring ceilings find a perfect accent in rough-hewn stone walls and rustic exposed beams. Every window frames the breathtaking natural panorama stretching towards the horizon. A complete package of custom structures ensure every amenity is accounted for, from the river camp to the party barn and the ranch shop. 66 Ranch is a unique standalone property that also enjoys extended recreational resources and luxury amenities through its affiliation with Elk Creek Ranch, known as the finest private fishing and hunting club in the Western US.

Casale via Sant’Anna | Near Bologna, Italy

Bid 27 October - 3 November

This stunning estate near Bologna, Italy will auction in cooperation with listing agent Mario Orler of Como Relocation Services. This property is currently Listed for €1.6 million with a pre-sale estimate of €700K - €1.4million.

Dating back to the 17th Century, the owners of this stunning Emilia-Romagna estate and accompanying guest house lovingly preserved much of the centuries-old character and craftsmanship. You can be next in line. The incredible attention to detail and fine materials permeate the interior. Yet it also functions for relaxing and everyday entertaining. Large communal spaces for gathering abound inside and out. This estate sits on close to an acre of property, dotted with trees. Enjoy your oasis from the primary residence and the guest house. This distinctive estate also offers unique history and lore. It served as a refuge in both World Wars. Legend has it that a local Passatore (Robin Hood figure) secreted his treasure somewhere on the property. It remains hidden today.

Contemporary Chalet | Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Bid 22-30 September

Luxury and elegance abound in this contemporary Swiss villa in Crans-Montana, auctioning this month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Listed for $16.8M CHF and with a presale estimate between $8.5M CHF and $15M CHF, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with listing agent Daniel Ittig of Luxury 778.

With an unobstructed, 180-degree panoramic view of the Swiss Alps from either of the large open living rooms, you can enjoy a high quality of living and unmatched landscapes year-round. This south-facing modern villa is located on a quiet side street that’s drenched in sunlight all day long. With three levels of living and six bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, there is plenty of room to host friends and family. Open the Sky-frame living room windows to get even more of those amazing views, curl up by the fireplace with a glass of your favorite wine, or enjoy a film in the movie room. Comfort and convenience are yours against the magical backdrop of the Alps in this lovely, private villa.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

